Following her split from Ben Affleck last year, Ana de Armas is now reportedly dating a Tinder guy. For most people, that would imply dating a guy they swiped right on while using Tinder, the dating app. For de Armas, that means she’s actually dating a vice president at Tinder, whose name is Paul Boukadakis.

No, in case you’re wondering, they did not actually meet on Tinder.

According to Page Six, “multiple sources” say that de Armas and Boukadakis have quietly been dating for a few months after being introduced the old-fashioned way, through friends. “He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica,” one of their sources says. “He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the U.S. to film her new movie.” He’s already said to have introduced the Knives Out actress to some family members. But de Armas’s reps did not reply to a request for comment. Neither, for that matter, did Tinder reps.

Boukadakis, by the way, joined Tinder through means of an acquisition. He was the founder and CEO of a company named Wheel, which Tinder acquired in 2017. He has since become Tinder’s VP of special initiatives.

While “Tech Bros” are not the most universally beloved genre of people, they do have a rather great track record when it comes to dating famous women. Serena Williams’s relationship with husband Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, seems to be out of a storybook. Model Miranda Kerr is quite happily married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, while Jasmine Tookes is engaged to Snapchat exec Juan David Borrero. And as far as Grimes and Elon Musk goes—whatever they have going on seems to make sense to them, and isn’t that what matters most?

The development also further separates de Armas from her ex Affleck, who, of course, is currently in the midst of a romantic reunion tour with Jennifer Lopez. Unfortunately for them, however, the movie in which the pair co-stars, Deep Water, won’t be released until 2022. That should be an interesting promotional tour.