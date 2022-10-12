Something is up on the set of season two of And Just Like That...and no, we’re not talking about the fact that Carrie is wearing fully monochrome looks for the first time in her life. On Tuesday, paparazzi shots of the cast at work revealed both Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker emerging from buildings on the Upper East Side in character, dressed is some very over the top looks.

At first, it was Parker, who portrays Lisa Todd Wexley on the new HBO show, who caught fans’ eyes. The actress was spotted exiting a Park Avenue apartment in a red Valentino gown with an empire waist and long train. The dress is a recreation of a piece recently presented in Valentino PP Pink during Pierpaolo Piccioli’s couture presentation over the summer, and a close-up of the tag on Instagram revealed it was specially made for the show. On her head (and face) Parker wore a Philip Treacy red feathered headpiece, which was also presented in the same Valentino collection.

James Devaney/GC Images

After seeing these photos, fans immediately jumped into action as they attempted to guess where Lisa might be wearing this look. The couture, mixed with her husband, Herbert Wexley, portrayed by Chris Jackson, who was seen by her side in a tux, led many to immediately assume that episode one of the new season must include a Met Gala storyline. It makes sense, where else would one wear such a gown? Then, Kristin Davis appeared...

While Parker wore couture to film the scenes, it’s less clear what is going on with Davis’ look. In photos, the actress can be seen looking like the Madam in a profitable old West brothel. The actress was put in a blue, black, pink, and green striped skirt with a large bustle on the back. The piece could almost be chic in a Thom Browne way, but paired with the structured fuchsia jacket and leather corset, it quickly veers on costume. A tiny black top hat perched on her head and surrounded by netting, created by British milliner Stephen Jones, black leather gloves and what looks to be a riding crop in her hand, completed the costumey look.

James Devaney/GC Images

It’s assumed that Lisa and Charlotte are off to the same event, but while Lisa is giving Met Gala, Charlotte is veering more toward Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party. Of course, her look would kind of work for the 2022 Gilded Glamour theme, though it may be a bit too on the nose. If that is the case, the two women do represent the range of looks we often seen at the Met Gala, from completely ignoring the theme all together to going so literal you end up dressing for a costume party.

Over the years since Sex and the City has been off air, the Met Gala has emerged as a must-watch event, so an episode featuring some of the characters attending wouldn’t be too surprising. There is, however, the question of whether or not these women could even get invited to the Met Gala, a notoriously exclusive invite. Lisa proved in the first season to be both stylish and well-connected, but is that enough? And where does Charlotte fit in? There is precedent for non-famous people (often big contributors to the Met Museum) attending the event, however, and there could be some bending of the official rules for the sake of a television show. Of course, if that’s the case, we’re not sure how long we will be able to wait before we get to see what Carrie is wearing to this faux Met Gala. Given Sarah Jessica Parker’s personal track record at the real event, the stakes are quite high.