Andrew Garfield is flying solo again after reportedly ending things with Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller just a month after attending their first event together. Maybe Garfield wasn’t too fond of Miller’s pheromones, though Entertainment Tonight cited the pair’s busy schedules as the main reason for the split. “On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least,” a source told The Sun.

The news comes just a month after the two made their first public appearance at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild. Though Garfield and Miller didn’t walk the red carpet together, they were seen getting close inside, where they matched in black suits.

It’s unclear how long the pair was dating before they went public with their relationship, but a source told ET Garfield is doing well following the split. "Andrew is staying positive and surrounding himself with his close friends and loved ones,” they said. The actor is quite busy these days. Coming off a long award season where he was nominated for multiple awards for his performance in Tick, Tick...Boom!, next up, he will star in FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones.