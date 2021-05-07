Director Jeff Baena and actress Aubrey Plaza were already becoming something like the modern-day John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands of dark indie comedies, but after 10 years of dating (and several films made together), they’ve made it official. While announcing their next movie, Plaza referred to Baena as her husband. Her reps later clarified with People magazine that the pair are indeed married, but there are no details on when, exactly, the pair got hitched.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” wrote Plaza on Instagram.

The pair first started dating in 2011. At the time, Baena was known for co-writing I Heart Huckabees with David O. Russell, while Plaza was still best known for her role on Parks and Recreation. In 2013, Baena made his directorial debut with Life After Beth, in which Plaza starred. The film kicked off his directing career and helped cement Plaza as a star of a certain type of indie comedy. The pair have since collaborated on the films Joshy and The Little Hours. Though, their creative relationship has also since become entwined with Plaza’s fellow NBC Thursday night comedy block veteran Alison Brie. In fact, Brie co-wrote the script for this Italian-set film with Baena and will co-star as well.

To certain fans, the news of a new film may be more exciting than the news of the marriage.

Entitled Spin Me Round, the film seems undoubtedly inspired by Olive Garden and its famed (but sort of mysterious) Culinary Institute of Tuscany. According to Deadline, Brie plays the manager of a California location of fictional chain restaurant “Tuscan Grove.” She wins a trip to the company’s cooking school outside of Florence, but “finds a far different adventure than the romantic fantasy she had imagined.” Under the Tuscan Sun this is not.

Molly Shannon, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Heidecker, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, Ayden Mayeri, Debby Ryan, Zach Woods, Ego Nwodim, Lauren Weedman, and Jake Picking fill out the expansive cast.

Sounds like a fun working honeymoon.

Meanwhile, Plaza is set to make her own directorial debut with the anthology series Cinema Toast. Baena is, of course, the creator of the series.