After more than six decade of history, Barbie is finally about to become a full-fledged Hollywood movie star. Though, she already has a history of out-dressing several other red carpet regulars.

Barbie can don evening-wear, casual mid-day shopping trip looks, or even ready-to-wear couture. She’s inspired Mattel to create dolls in the likeness of models, actors, and other iconic historical figures, and she’s always had the right outfit to match. In fact, those special Barbie outfits have been created by some of the most iconic couture designers over the decades, from Jean Paul Gaultier to Versace, who have collaborated with Barbie to make her look glamorous for 60 years. Even designer Bob Mackie—who is responsible for creating memorable outfits for Hollywood icons like Cher, RuPaul, Liza Minelli, and Tina Turner in his heyday—has produced plenty of collectible designs in collaboration with Barbie and Mattel over the years. In honor of her 60th birthday, take a look back at some of the most innovative, glamorous, and colorful couture worn by America’s favorite doll.

Jean Paul Gaultier - A Barbie doll wearing Jean Paul Gaultier, taken in Paris on May 24 1985.

Michael Kors - A Gianmaria Buccellati Barbie doll dressed in Michael Kors on display at the Georges V Hotel, on December 18, 2003 in Paris, France.

Escada - One of a selection of Barbie Dolls dressed by leading figures of the art and fashion world were unveiled to celebrate Barbie's 40th anniversary year. This outfit was designed by Escada.

Moschino - A Barbie doll wearing Moschino displayed at a preview of the exhibiton "Barbie – the Icon" at Palazzo Albergati on May 17, 2016 in Bologna, Italy.

Anna Sui - Anna Sui Barbie attends Anna Sui Fall 2006 Fashion Show at The Tent at Bryant Park on February 8, 2006 in New York.

Christian Dior - Detail of the 'New Look' costume by Christian Dior, made by Mattel in 1947.

Céline - Barbie wearing a dress by Céline, during the Michael Kors era. Fashion designers celebrate Barbie's 45th Birthday on March 9, 2004 in Paris, France.

Vera Wang - Barbie wears a Vera Wang gown.

Elie Saab - A Barbie doll dressed up in a creation of designer Elie Saab is displayed on April 6, 2009 in Paris during the "Barbie Fashion show 2009."

Hervé Léger - Barbie wears clothes by designer Hervé Léger in Paris on January 1, 1989.

Thierry Mugler - A Barbie doll from the collection of Barbie aficionado Billy Boy wears an outfit by designer Thierry Mugler.

Christian Dior Barbie - A Barbie doll from the collection of Barbie aficionado Billy Boy wears an outfit designed by Christian Dior.

Versus by Versace - Barbie Dolls wearing limited edition dresses from Versus by Versace in 2004.

Paco Rabanne - A Barbie doll from the collection of Barbie aficionado Billy Boy wears an outfit designed by Paco Rabanne in 1985.

Karl Lagerfeld - A Karl Lagerfeld Barbie on display during a preview of the exhibition "Barbie – the Icon" at Palazzo Albergati on May 17, 2016 in Bologna, Italy.

Christian Dior - A wax Barbie doll is on display at the Musee Grevin in Paris. The doll is wearing a dress by Christian Dior designer Gianfranco Ferre.

Alexander McQueen - Barbie wears an Alexander McQueen outfit to celebrate her 40th anniversary.

Moschino - Miley Cyrus attends Jeremy Scott & Moschino Party with Barbie dressed in Moschino on December 4, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Stella McCartney - Barbie wearing an outfit designed by Stella McCartney for the doll's 40th anniversary.

Cynthia Rowley - A Cynthia Rowley Barbie Doll during Cynthia Rowley Barbie Doll Launch at FAO Schwartz in New York City, New York.

Juicy Couture - A Barbie doll wearing Juicy Couture is displayed at Bloomingdale's 59th Street to celebrate Barbie's 50th anniversary on February 12, 2009 in New York City.

Bob Mackie - A Barbie doll is displayed at the "Treasures from Mattel's Vault" exhibit at the Hyatt Regency during a Barbie Convention event in Los Angeles, CA on July 27, 2006. The series included dolls that were dressed by costume designer Bob Mackie.

Bob Mackie - Designer Bob Mackie with the new Lady Liberty Barbie Doll he designed in 2000.

Roberto Cavalli - A Cindy Crawford Barbie wears a dress designed by Roberto Cavalli and created by The Barbie Collectibles Team for the 10th Anniversary Dream Halloween Los Angeles Fundraising Event.

Yves Saint Laurent - Barbie dolls wearing clothes by designer Yves Saint Laurent, taken in Paris on January 1989.