Karen O Brought the House Down at Chanel’s High Jewelry Dinner
byW Staff
Fall may be considered a time for renewal and fresh starts—back to school, back to real life post-vacation—but here at W, we consider fall to be party time. With Halloween on the horizon, Heidi Klum will be holding her annual bash—which is always splashy and celeb-filled, with stars dressed to the absolute nines—along with Bette Midler’s Hulaween, a celebration that brings out the best of Broadway each year. Plus, Lykke Li will be throwing a Hallow’s Eve rager of her own, at The Standard’s Boom Boom Room in New York City. Aside from the upcoming holidays, celebrities are already flocking to parties left and right, with Ziwe trying on Loewe’s balloon dress from the fall 2022 collection at Creative Time’s cocktail with the Loewe Foundation—a celebration of the former’s newest public artwork with Charles Gaines. We’re keeping track of all the best parties happening right now; check back often to stay updated on what your favorite celebrities, artists, socialites, fashion plates, and public figures are up to this fall.