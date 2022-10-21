Karen O Brought the House Down at Chanel’s High Jewelry Dinner

Fall may be considered a time for renewal and fresh starts—back to school, back to real life post-vacation—but here at W, we consider fall to be party time. With Halloween on the horizon, Heidi Klum will be holding her annual bash—which is always splashy and celeb-filled, with stars dressed to the absolute nines—along with Bette Midler’s Hulaween, a celebration that brings out the best of Broadway each year. Plus, Lykke Li will be throwing a Hallow’s Eve rager of her own, at The Standard’s Boom Boom Room in New York City. Aside from the upcoming holidays, celebrities are already flocking to parties left and right, with Ziwe trying on Loewe’s balloon dress from the fall 2022 collection at Creative Time’s cocktail with the Loewe Foundation—a celebration of the former’s newest public artwork with Charles Gaines. We’re keeping track of all the best parties happening right now; check back often to stay updated on what your favorite celebrities, artists, socialites, fashion plates, and public figures are up to this fall.

Photo by Getty Chanel brought all the girls out for a night of dinner, drinks, and dancing on October 21. To celebrate the label’s new 1932 Collection (and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel’s first high jewelry collection), Phoebe Bridgers, pictured here, partied with Marion Cotillard, Andra Day, Whitney Peak, Greta Lee, Sosie Bacon, and many more trooped to The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood.

Photo by Getty Jurnee Smollett paused to take photos with director Chloé Zhao before getting snapped in a picture of her own.

Photo by Getty The highlight of the night, without a doubt, was a performance from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Karen O, in a sparkling jumpsuit and her signature black mop top hairstyle, brought the house down...

Photo by Getty ...so much so that Maggie Rogers, pictured here in a purple jumpsuit, jumped up to dance with the aughts band’s lead singer. We guess this is Karen O’s official inauguration into the Chanel girly canon.

Photographed by BFA Meanwhile, in New York City, Ziwe and Jonathan Anderson (shown here) hit the dance floor at Golden Age Hospitality’s hot spot, The Nines, with Myha’la Harrold, Tyler Mitchell, Waris Ahluwalia, and many more. The party, a celebration of artist Charles Gaines’s first public artwork, was put on by Creative Time and the Loewe Foundation—so, of course, Ziwe opted for a look from the latter label’s fall 2022 collection: the so-called “balloon dress.”

Photographed by BFA.com/Hannah Turner Harts Herrold turned up the chic factor on a Loewe bodysuit with a black blazer slung over one shoulder and super-bleached brows.

Photographed by BFA.com/Hannah Turner Harts Chloe Wise and Ziwe hit the dance floor after sipping cocktails and dining on caviar.

Photographed by Darian DiCianno/BFA.com On Thursday, October 13, Karlie Kloss, shown here, joined a bevy of stars at the former Barneys New York to celebrate the opening of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition, a traveling exhibition of conceptual “trunks” designed by a slew of creative innovators (Gloria Steinem, BTS, and Frank Gehry among them) commissioned by the French fashion house.

Photographed by Darian DiCianno/BFA.com Jaden Smith showed up to the party in one of the most unique looks we’ve seen this season to fete the exhibition, which will be on view until December 31.

Photographed by Darian DiCianno/BFA.com Future and Lil Uzi Vert capped off the night with a performance that had the room on its feet.

Photograph by Rupert Ramsay/BFA On Thursday, October 12, the downtown dive known for its celebrity clientele and miles-long lines for entry, Ray’s Bar in the Lower East Side, leaned all the way in to its Southwest/biker energy. For a party hosted by Filson and Stillwater Beer to celebrate the two brands’ upcoming partnership, guests including Eli Brown, shown here, and Kathryn Gallagher noshed on pulled pork from Hometown Bar-b-que and took in a live, five-piece band. Attendees were able to shop the merch—along with an additional collaboration with Ray’s—was on offer at the party, too.

Photograph by Rupert Ramsay/BFA The TikTok darlings du jour, known as the East Villains, made an appearance as well—in all their tattooed glory. From left: Cody Blanc, Dylan Blanco, Matt Rossi, Codey James, and Raphael Jafri.