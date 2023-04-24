The 2023 Save Venice Gala Was as Dramatic as Ever

If you thought awards season was jam-packed with parties, fetes, galas, and other high-profile ceremonies—gird your loins for spring. Between April and June, there’s a whole slate of celeb-filled events on the calendar: starry store openings (Tiffany is cutting the ribbon on its revamped New York City flagship on April 27), art-world celebrations (The Bronx Museum will throw its annual Gala and Art Auction on April 24), and premieres (The Little Mermaid red carpet, anyone?). Kicking off the party season this week was the Save Venice Ball, held on Friday, April 21 at the Plaza Hotel. Maggie Gyllenhaal, dressed in a black and gold woven jacquard gown from Lafayette 148, was one of the biggest stars in attendance, along with LaQuan Smith and Cara Buono. And, of course, there is the penultimate springtime event: The Met Gala, slated to take place this year on Monday, May 1. The 2023 theme celebrates none other than Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld and his indelible mark upon the fashion industry, with a sprawling exhibition titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” to go with it. Attendees have been instructed to wear looks “in honor of Karl”—and although the carpet will surely be the most watched space in NYC that evening, we’ll also be keeping an eye on the numerous celebrity after-parties to follow. Keep up with all these events and more, here.

Save Venice Ball Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images On Friday, April 21 in New York City, designer LaQuan Smith hit the Plaza Hotel with French model Cindy Bruna—who wore one of his show-stopping red sequin gowns with cutouts. The incredibly photogenic duo were just two attendees at the Save Venice Ball, an annual gala which helps fund Save Venice’s cultural, artistic, and philanthropic projects (the organization has supported the restoration of almost 2,000 works of art since its inception).

Save Venice Ball Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images But Smith was far from the only designer on the guest list: the “Slaysians” represented on Friday night, with Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Prabal Gurung, Dorothy Wang, and Ezra J. William, shown here from left, dressing up in their own finery for the event. This year’s theme was “Byzantine,” a reference to Save Venice’s mosaic conservation project on the island of Murano.

Save Venice Ball Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Maggie Gyllenhaal, dressed in a look straight from Lafayette 148’s fall 2023 collection, greeted fellow actress Cara Buono with a huge embrace.

Save Venice Ball Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images The print from Gyllenhaal’s “Leafed Pages”-printed tie neck dress and peplum blazer, done in woven black and gold jacquard, evoked the romance of the evening.

Save Venice Ball Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Buono, for her part, wore a charming pink caped gown with floral details from Oscar de la Renta—one of the sponsors of the night, along with Bulgari.

Save Venice Ball Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Rebecca Vanyo and Lauren Levison at the 2023 Save Venice Ball.