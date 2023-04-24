The 2023 Save Venice Gala Was as Dramatic as Ever

If you thought awards season was jam-packed with parties, fetes, galas, and other high-profile ceremonies—gird your loins for spring. Between April and June, there’s a whole slate of celeb-filled events on the calendar: starry store openings (Tiffany is cutting the ribbon on its revamped New York City flagship on April 27), art-world celebrations (The Bronx Museum will throw its annual Gala and Art Auction on April 24), and premieres (The Little Mermaid red carpet, anyone?). Kicking off the party season this week was the Save Venice Ball, held on Friday, April 21 at the Plaza Hotel. Maggie Gyllenhaal, dressed in a black and gold woven jacquard gown from Lafayette 148, was one of the biggest stars in attendance, along with LaQuan Smith and Cara Buono. And, of course, there is the penultimate springtime event: The Met Gala, slated to take place this year on Monday, May 1. The 2023 theme celebrates none other than Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld and his indelible mark upon the fashion industry, with a sprawling exhibition titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” to go with it. Attendees have been instructed to wear looks “in honor of Karl”—and although the carpet will surely be the most watched space in NYC that evening, we’ll also be keeping an eye on the numerous celebrity after-parties to follow. Keep up with all these events and more, here.