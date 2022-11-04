Halloween will henceforth be celebrated on November 3rd. Why? Because Beyoncé has dubbed it so. After an onslaught of celebrity Halloween costumes piled in over the weekend, the singer said “Let’s take a beat,” and dropped her family’s costume three days late. And it was well worth the wait.

On Thursday, Beyoncé shared a family photo of the whole Carter gang dressed up as The Proud Family for Halloween. Everyone was there—Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi and Sir even made a rare appearance. Then, to round things out, we even got a second Beyoncé, because the world does really need two.

Blue Ivy took the role of Penny Proud, looking absolutely adorable (but also fed up with her family’s nonsense), in a top with an oversized collar, a maroon cardigan, red pants, and her hair in Penny’s classic pigtails. The twins then dressed as Cece and Bebe Proud, with Sir wearing an orange top and purple shorts, and Rumi in a little pink dress with a matching headband. Jay-Z, of course, donned the tie and suspenders of Oscar Proud. Beyoncé, then, took on double duty, as both Suga Mama and Trudy Parker. Apparently, Tina Knowles wasn’t available for the photo op—or maybe she just said, “Gray wig? Not me.” Either way, if it resulted in a world (or even just a photo) with two Beyoncés, I’m cool with it.

The Proud Family, a cartoon that originally aired on Disney Channel between 2001 and 2005, was celebrated early on for its rare portrayal of a Black family in a cartoon—one that taught the normal lessons of a kids’ show while still being “uniquely and intentionally rooted in Black culture,” according to a New York Times article published earlier this year. In February 2022, Disney+ aired a revival of the series, called The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder with a second season coming soon.

Beyoncé’s support of the show isn’t unprecedented. Destiny’s Child, along with Solange Knowles, actually sang the theme song for the original series, meaning she has been connected to the program since the beginning. Now, 21 years later, she has a proud family all of her own.