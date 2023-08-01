It was a Girls Night Out for two of the biggest names in music on Sunday. After recovering from a recent health scare, Madonna made the trek across the river to New Jersey to attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour at MetLife Stadium.

Of course, the longtime friends and colleagues showed each other some love during the night. Half way through her performance of “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé shouted out Madonna, who looked on in the crowd. “Big shoutout to the queen,” she said on stage “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

Madonna attended the concert with her three younger daughters, 17-year-old Mercy James and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere. While all four dressed to their personal style, it seemed they settled on a family theme of utilitarian black boots for the night. Madonna, notably, was dressed in items from the recent fashion collaborations between her longtime friend Donatella Versace and her one-time duet partner, Dua Lipa.

Judging by Instagram snaps, the younger Ciccones were captivated by the performance. The two powerhouses also met backstage to commemorate the moment. In a rare sighting, Beyoncé’s daughter, Rumi (who is now six), also joined the group.

“Thank you Queen B for your magnificent show,” Madonna captioned a photo of the two singers and their daughters on her Instagram story. “My daughters were enthralled! We love you!”

@Madonna

In August of last year, Beyoncé continued to give Madonna her flowers (literally) with the release of the “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” The track samples Madonna’s “Vogue” and also shouts out other icons like Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, and Whitney Houston.

“I’m so grateful for you,” Beyoncé wrote in a note to Madonna, attached to a bouquet of white lilies. “You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix.”

Madge has enlisted the help of Beyoncé for her own music, too. Back in 2015, the Renaissance singer made a cameo (albeit brief) in the popstar’s “Bitch I’m Madonna” video.

Madonna’s appearance at the concert comes after weeks of speculation regarding her health. On June 28th, it was reported that the singer was transported to the hospital after being found unconscious in her New York apartment.

Thankfully, though, she has recovered from the “bacterial infection” after a days-long stay in the ICU. The singer has been forced to postpone the North American leg of “Celebration” tour which now kicks off in London on October 14th. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” Madonna wrote in a statement.