Beyoncé Has Always Made a Statement on the Red Carpet

After starting her career as a member of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé has become a powerful diva, solo artist, and mother with a strong point of view and a unique personal style. In her early days, the singer was all about coordinating with her band members in costumes designed by her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson. Since then, she’s evolved to glamorous designer gowns and plenty of naked dresses, including a few memorable turns at the Met Gala at the hands of Givenchy’s former designer Riccardo Tisci. In fact, she’s such a superstar she doesn’t even need to walk the red carpet anymore—she rarely anoints the step-and-repeat with her presence, but when she does, it is likely the only moment of the evening that matters. In celebration of the artist’s 40th birthday, here’s a look back at some 4 her most magnificent red carpet moments so far.

February 1998 Getty Images Before she went solo, she was in Destiny’s Child. The group—Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Robertson—arrived together in matching all-black outfits (likely designed by Beyoncé’s mom) at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles.

September 1998 Getty Images More Destiny’s Child—Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Robertson, Beyoncé, and LeToya Luckett—together in matching looks at the 4th Annual Soul Train "Lady of Soul" Awards.

March 1999 Getty Images Destiny’s Child went purple in 1999 for the Soul Train Awards, wearing coordinated dresses and pieces with cut-outs.

March 2000 Getty Images By the following year, there had been some changes and replacements in the group (at the time consisting of Michelle Williams, Farrah Franklin, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé) for the Soul Train Music Awards, but the outfit coordination remained the same.

June 2000 WireImage Beyoncé made her presence known on the red carpet of the 9th Annual MTV Movie Awards in an asymmetrical tie-dye slip dress paired with long blonde wavy locks.

June 2001 WireImage A year later, Beyoncé returned to the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in a yellow sheer and embellished midi dress that accentuated her petite waistline and long legs.

September 2001 WireImage Beyoncé wore this bohemian-inspired suede dress, designed by her mother Tina Knowles, to the MTV Video Music Awards.

July 2002 WireImage Beyoncé celebrated her first film role in the Austin Powers film Goldmember by dressing the part for the premiere.

November 2002 WireImage Beyoncé wore a strapless denim patchwork dress, fitted Yankees hat and Manolo Blahnik Timberland boots during her performance with Jay-Z on MTV’s TRL.

November 2003 Getty Images This fur-trimmed corset and broken satin ball skirt at the VH1 Big in ’03 event was daring to say the least.

December 2003 Getty Images Beyoncé was a stylish glamazon at the Billboard Music Awards in an intricately beaded gold mini frock. She completed the look with gold metal sandals and oversized pendant earrings.

February 2004 WireImage Beyoncé was all about the glam at the 2004 Brit Awards. She showed of her phenomenal shape by keeping her look simple in a spaghetti-strapped gold printed slip dress with bare wrists and neck.

August 2004 FilmMagic At the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé paired Farrah Fawcett-inspired curls with a playful gold short suit.

February 2005 FilmMagic The singer looked sophisticated at the 2005 Academy Awards in a strapless vintage Atelier Versace gown and bold diamond chandelier earrings.

November 2005 WireImage Beyoncé is the master of glamour in an exquisite champagne mermaid-shaped embellished gown at the 2005 Cipriani Wall Street Concert Series.

February 2006 Getty Images At the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, the singer wore another fitted strapless gown. And, again, it was gorgeous.

June 2007 Getty Images In this glitzy Dolce & Gabbana and metal corset belt, Beyonce was the queen of the 2007 BET Awards, where she won the award for Best Female R&B Artist and the number one spot on every best dressed list.

December 2007 WireImage Beyoncé looked stunning at the 2007 Movies Rock Event in this emerald green satin Zac Posen dress.

February 2008 FilmMagic Beyoncé arrived at the 2008 Grammy Awards in a chic sunshine yellow sweetheart gown with a matching neck scarf.

February 2009 WireImage At the 2009 Academy Awards, Beyoncé posed in a Tina Knowles House of Dereon original design. This bold embroidered, figure-hugging floral gown fit like a glove.

November 2009 Getty Images The singer showed off her curves on the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a futuristic, metallic Atelier Versace strapless gown.

January 2010 FilmMagic Beyoncé wore a rose-colored satin Stephane Rolland gown to the 2010 Grammy Awards. The plunging neckline, embroidered tribal designs, matching talons and structured shoulder paddings was the perfect semi-formal look for the occasion.

May 2011 FilmMagic At the 2011 Met Gala, Beyoncé turned heads in a black and gold Emilio Pucci cut-out fishtail gown paired with a sleek middle-part ponytail hairstyle.

August 2011 FilmMagic Beyoncé revealed her baby bump at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in this orange one-shoulder Lanvin gown.

May 2012 FilmMagic The singer attended the 2012 Met Gala in a show-stopping sheer Givenchy couture gown, which was detailed with crystal embellishments, black lace and an ombré feathered train.

July 2012 Getty Images For BET Beyoncé wore a neon-colored Stephane Rolland gown to the 2012 BET Awards. The large gold metal geometric belt was the perfect accessory to accentuate her waistline and curves.

December 2013 WireImage For the release of her self-titled visual album, Beyoncé wore a Tom Ford black sheer and embellished mini dress paired with the matching thigh-high peep-toe boots.

January 2014 WireImage Wearing a custom ivory Michael Costello sheer floral print gown to the 56th Grammy Awards, Beyoncé leaves little to the imagination.

May 2014 Getty Images Playing into the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ theme at the 2014 Met Gala, the star chose a gothic-inspired, sheer and embellished Givenchy gown.

May 2015 WireImage Just when she’d showed it all on the red carpet, Beyoncé arrived to the 2015 Met Gala in a jaw dropping see-through Givenchy custom embellished gown with glittering colored rhinestones in all the right places.

October 2015 WireImage Beyoncé rocked a high ponytail and a seductive maroon dress at the Tidal X:1020 event.

May 2016 Getty Images Beyoncé arrived to the 2016 Met Gala wearing a beaded rose gold Givenchy number.

August 2016 WireImage Nominated for 11 awards at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé wore an appropriately regal gown by Francesco Scognamiglio on the red carpet. The dress featured a feathery neckline that extended out and around the back, giving it the illusion of wings.

October 2016 Getty Images Before dipping into multiple outfit changes for her performance at the TIDAL X: 1015 show in New York, Beyoncé wore this sheer beaded black gown to the carpet with a long braided blonde ponytail.

February 2017 Though this technically wasn’t a red carpet moment, it stunned the crowd nonetheless. Pregnant with her twins Beyoncé accepted the Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy award for Lemonade wearing a custom gold Peter Dundas gown, with a medallion portrait of herself located just above her belly.

February 2017 Getty Images After accepting her Grammys, Beyoncé posed on the carpet with her awards wearing a sparkling red form-fitting Peter Dundas gown.

October 2017 Getty Images Beyoncé attended the TIDAL X: Brooklyn event at Barclays Center wearing an emerald green Walter Mendez dress, custom Lorraine Schwartz earrings, and a fuzzy purple shawl.s

July 2019 Getty Images Beyoncé brought her daughter Blue Ivy to the world premiere of The Lion King in Los Angeles. It was the first time the musician walked the red carpet since her appearance at the VMAs in 2016. She wore an Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress to match the similar look worn by her daughter.