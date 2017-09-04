After starting her career as a member of Destiny’s Child,
Beyoncé has become a powerful diva, solo artist, and mother with a strong point of view and a unique personal style. In her early days, the singer was all about coordinating with her band members in costumes designed by her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson. Since then, she’s evolved to glamorous designer gowns and plenty of naked dresses, including a few memorable turns at the Met Gala at the hands of Givenchy’s former designer Riccardo Tisci. In fact, she’s such a superstar she doesn’t even need to walk the red carpet anymore—she rarely anoints the step-and-repeat with her presence, but when she does, it is likely the only moment of the evening that matters. In celebration of the artist’s new album, Renaissance, here’s a look back at some of her most memorable red carpet moments so far.
Beyoncé was joined by her husband, Jay-Z, for her first Oscars in 13 years. For the occasion, the singer wore a yellow, Valentino haute couture dress with an attached cape and opera gloves.
2022:
Harder They Fall Premiere
Wearing an Alexandre Vauthier fall 2020 haute couture dress, Beyoncé attended the premiere of
Harder They Fall, which Jay-Z helped produce. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
While Beyoncé didn’t walk the red carpet, she did appear on stage with Megan Thee Stallion to accept the award for Best Rap Performance in a black leather Schiaparelli haute couture mini dress with built-in gloves.
2020: Golden Globe Awards
Once again, skipping the red carpet, Beyoncé attended the 2020 Golden Globes on the arm of Jay-Z in a black and gold Schiaparelli haute couture gown.
2019:
The Lion King European Premiere Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for the European premiere of the
Lion King wearing a gold Cong Tri dress with a slit up to her hip bone.
2019:
The Lion King LA Premiere Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
With her daughter, Blue Ivy, by her side, Beyoncé attended the premiere of
The Lion King in Los Angeles. Blue’s crystal-adorned suit jacket and tulle skirt matched her mom’s Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
After accepting her Grammys, Beyoncé posed on the carpet with her awards, showing off her growing bump in a sequined, red Peter Dundas gown.
2016: MTV Video Music Awards
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Nominated for 11 awards at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé wore an appropriately regal gown by Francesco Scognamiglio, featuring a feathery neckline that extended out and around the back, giving it the illusion of wings.
Beyoncé arrived to the 2016 Met Gala wearing a beaded, rose gold Givenchy number.
Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety
The singer wore this jaw dropping, see-through Givenchy custom embellished gown that put the word “naked dress” on the fashion map to the 2015 Met Gala.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Beyoncé arrived at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in a beaded, figure-hugging Proenza Schouler dress.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images
Never one to say no to a black, long-sleeved beaded dress, Beyoncé wore this Nicolas Jebran couture look to the MTV Movie Awards in 2014.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Playing into the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ theme at the 2014 Met Gala, the star chose a gothic-inspired, sheer and embellished Givenchy gown.
Wearing a custom, ivory Michael Costello sheer floral print gown, Beyoncé attended the 56th annual Grammy Awards.
Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Beyoncé’s 2013 Met Gala dress was courtesy of Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy and featured a high-slight skirt covered in an orange flame motif.
2013:
Beyoncé: Life is But a Dream Premiere Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing a jewel-encrusted Elie Saab spring 2012 couture gown, Beyoncé attended the premiere of her HBO documentary in NYC.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Beyoncé went a bit more casual for the 2013 Grammys, opting to wear a geometric black and white Osman jumpsuit.
Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The singer wore a neon-colored Stephane Rolland gown to the 2012 BET Awards. The large gold metal geometric belt was the perfect accessory to add an extra touch of glamour to the look.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Beyoncé attended the 2012 Met Gala in a show-stopping, sheer Givenchy couture gown, which was detailed with crystal embellishments, black lace, and an ombré feathered train.
2011: MTV Video Music Awards
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
The orange, one-shoulder Lanvin gown was perfect for showing off Beyoncé’s baby bump at the 2011 MTV VMAs.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff
At the 2011 Met Gala, Beyoncé turned heads in a black and gold Emilio Pucci cut-out fishtail gown, paired with a sleek middle-part ponytail hairstyle.
Beyoncé wore a rose-colored, satin Stephane Rolland gown to the 2010 Grammy Awards.
At the 2009 Academy Awards, Beyoncé posed in a Tina Knowles House of Deréon original design.
2009: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Beyoncé attended the 66th annual Golden Globes in a beautifully textured, champagne-colored Elie Saab dress.
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
The singer went for a more romantic aesthetic for the 2008 Met Gala when she chose this pink, satin Armani Privé gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Beyoncé has never been afraid of a little sparkle and she proved that when she wore this blue tulle Elie Saab gown with a structured, sequined bodice to the 2008 Grammys.
In this glitzy Dolce & Gabbana dress with a metal corset belt, Beyonce was the queen of the 2007 BET Awards, where she won the award for Best Female R&B Artist.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing a sea foam green Armani Privé gown with a beaded, one-shoulder detail, Beyoncé attended the Oscars in 2007.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Ditching her usual long gowns for a silk, Giorgio Armani mini dress, Beyoncé hit the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.
2007:
Dreamgirls UK Premiere Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Beyoncé looked like a dream girl herself in this silver, beaded Elie Saab dress at the movie’s UK premiere.
2007: Golden Globe Awards
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Wearing her go-to designer, Elie Saab, Beyoncé attended the 2007 Golden Golobes in this low-cut golden gown.
2006:
Dreamgirls LA Premiere
Beyoncé looked like a true confection in this blue scalloped Elie Saab dress at the LA premiere of
Dreamgirls.
2006: Cannes Film Festival
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing a dress from her mom’s fashion line, House of Deréon, Beyoncé attended the premiere of
Dreamgirls at the Cannes Film Festival.
At the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, the singer wore another fitted strapless gown covered in crystals.
2006:
Pink Panther Premiere Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Of course, Beyoncé had to wear pink to the
Pink Panther premiere, and this gorgeous, satin Givenchy midi dress with an embellished overlay was the perfect choice.
The singer looked sophisticated at the 2005 Academy Awards in a strapless vintage Atelier Versace gown and bold diamond chandelier earrings.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
This black and gold Roberto Cavalli dress looks like perfection from the front, but it’s the open back that really makes the whole look.
2004: MTV Video Music Awards
Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z made their red carpet debut at the 2004 MTV VMAs. For the occasion, Beyoncé paired Farrah Fawcett-inspired curls with a playful gold short suit.
Beyoncé was all about the glam at the 2004 Brit Awards, wearing a completely beaded Dolce & Gabbana gown with barely there straps and big, bouncy curls.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
When Beyoncé attended the Grammys solo for the first time, she did so looked like a trophy herself in this gold, draped gown.
2003: Billboard Music Awards
Beyoncé was a stylish glamazon at the Billboard Music Awards in an intricately beaded gold mini frock. She completed the look with gold metal sandals and oversized pendant earrings.
2003:
The Fighting Temptations Premiere Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This beaded, pale blue Armani dress guaranteed that all eyes were on Beyoncé at the premiere of her movie,
The Fighting Temptations.
2003: MTV Video Music Awards
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
2003: Golden Globe Awards
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
Looking very much like a bride in this white gown with an embroidered, corseted top and tulle skirt, Beyoncé attended the Golden Globes in 2003.
2002:
Austin Powers in Goldmember Premiere
Beyoncé celebrated her first movie role in the Austin Powers film
Goldmember by dressing the part for the premiere. The singer wore a Tina Turner-esque fringe mini dress with hair to match. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
The singer stood with her former Destiny’s Child group members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, in matching shimmering looks and handkerchief skirts at the 2002 Grammys.
Beyoncé matched the carpet at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in a yellow sheer and embellished midi dress with a high slit.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Destiny’s Child attended the 2001 Grammys in matching silk gowns in various cream hues.
2000: MTV Video Music Awards
Steve Azzara/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Destiny’s Child looked especially cool in these leather, studded outfits at the VMAs in 2000.
Beyoncé made her presence known on the red carpet of the 9th Annual MTV Movie Awards in an asymmetrical, tie-dye slip dress paired with long blonde wavy locks.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Destiny’s Child, along with former member Farrah Franklin, attended the Grammys in different white, beaded, and lace looks that came together nicely on the red carpet.
1999: Soul Train Music Awards
Former Destiny’s Child members LaTavia Robertson and LeToya Lucket joined Rowland and Beyoncé in matching purple looks with various belt details and cutouts.
1998: Soul Train Music Awards
Wearing outfits likely designed by Beyoncé’s mom, the first iteration of Destiny’s Child attended the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles.
This article was originally published on
09.04.17