After starting her career as a member of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé has become a powerful diva, solo artist, and mother with a strong point of view and a unique personal style. In her early days, the singer was all about coordinating with her band members in costumes designed by her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson. Since then, she’s evolved to glamorous designer gowns and plenty of naked dresses, including a few memorable turns at the Met Gala at the hands of Givenchy’s former designer Riccardo Tisci. In fact, she’s such a superstar she doesn’t even need to walk the red carpet anymore—she rarely anoints the step-and-repeat with her presence, but when she does, it is likely the only moment of the evening that matters. In celebration of the artist’s new album, Renaissance, here’s a look back at some of her most memorable red carpet moments so far.

2022: Academy Awards Instagram/Beyonce Beyoncé was joined by her husband, Jay-Z, for her first Oscars in 13 years. For the occasion, the singer wore a yellow, Valentino haute couture dress with an attached cape and opera gloves.

2022: Harder They Fall Premiere Instagram/@beyonce Wearing an Alexandre Vauthier fall 2020 haute couture dress, Beyoncé attended the premiere of Harder They Fall, which Jay-Z helped produce.

2022: Grammy Awards Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images While Beyoncé didn’t walk the red carpet, she did appear on stage with Megan Thee Stallion to accept the award for Best Rap Performance in a black leather Schiaparelli haute couture mini dress with built-in gloves.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Instagram/@beyonce Once again, skipping the red carpet, Beyoncé attended the 2020 Golden Globes on the arm of Jay-Z in a black and gold Schiaparelli haute couture gown.

2019: The Lion King European Premiere Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for the European premiere of the Lion King wearing a gold Cong Tri dress with a slit up to her hip bone.

2019: The Lion King LA Premiere Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images With her daughter, Blue Ivy, by her side, Beyoncé attended the premiere of The Lion King in Los Angeles. Blue’s crystal-adorned suit jacket and tulle skirt matched her mom’s Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress.

2017: Grammy Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images After accepting her Grammys, Beyoncé posed on the carpet with her awards, showing off her growing bump in a sequined, red Peter Dundas gown.

2016: MTV Video Music Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Nominated for 11 awards at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé wore an appropriately regal gown by Francesco Scognamiglio, featuring a feathery neckline that extended out and around the back, giving it the illusion of wings.

2016: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage Beyoncé arrived to the 2016 Met Gala wearing a beaded, rose gold Givenchy number.

2015: Met Gala Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety The singer wore this jaw dropping, see-through Givenchy custom embellished gown that put the word “naked dress” on the fashion map to the 2015 Met Gala.

2015: Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Beyoncé arrived at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in a beaded, figure-hugging Proenza Schouler dress.

2014: MTV Movie Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Never one to say no to a black, long-sleeved beaded dress, Beyoncé wore this Nicolas Jebran couture look to the MTV Movie Awards in 2014.

2014: Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage Playing into the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ theme at the 2014 Met Gala, the star chose a gothic-inspired, sheer and embellished Givenchy gown.

2014: Grammy Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Wearing a custom, ivory Michael Costello sheer floral print gown, Beyoncé attended the 56th annual Grammy Awards.

2013: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé’s 2013 Met Gala dress was courtesy of Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy and featured a high-slight skirt covered in an orange flame motif.

2013: Beyoncé: Life is But a Dream Premiere Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a jewel-encrusted Elie Saab spring 2012 couture gown, Beyoncé attended the premiere of her HBO documentary in NYC.

2013: Grammy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé went a bit more casual for the 2013 Grammys, opting to wear a geometric black and white Osman jumpsuit.

2012: BET Awards Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer wore a neon-colored Stephane Rolland gown to the 2012 BET Awards. The large gold metal geometric belt was the perfect accessory to add an extra touch of glamour to the look.

2012: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Beyoncé attended the 2012 Met Gala in a show-stopping, sheer Givenchy couture gown, which was detailed with crystal embellishments, black lace, and an ombré feathered train.

2011: MTV Video Music Awards Anthony Harvey/Getty Images The orange, one-shoulder Lanvin gown was perfect for showing off Beyoncé’s baby bump at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

2011: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff At the 2011 Met Gala, Beyoncé turned heads in a black and gold Emilio Pucci cut-out fishtail gown, paired with a sleek middle-part ponytail hairstyle.

2010: Grammy Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Beyoncé wore a rose-colored, satin Stephane Rolland gown to the 2010 Grammy Awards.

2009: Academy Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage At the 2009 Academy Awards, Beyoncé posed in a Tina Knowles House of Deréon original design.

2009: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Beyoncé attended the 66th annual Golden Globes in a beautifully textured, champagne-colored Elie Saab dress.

2008: Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The singer went for a more romantic aesthetic for the 2008 Met Gala when she chose this pink, satin Armani Privé gown.

2008: Grammy Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé has never been afraid of a little sparkle and she proved that when she wore this blue tulle Elie Saab gown with a structured, sequined bodice to the 2008 Grammys.

2007: BET Awards M. Tran/FilmMagic In this glitzy Dolce & Gabbana dress with a metal corset belt, Beyonce was the queen of the 2007 BET Awards, where she won the award for Best Female R&B Artist.

2007: Academy Awards TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Wearing a sea foam green Armani Privé gown with a beaded, one-shoulder detail, Beyoncé attended the Oscars in 2007.

2007: Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ditching her usual long gowns for a silk, Giorgio Armani mini dress, Beyoncé hit the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

2007: Dreamgirls UK Premiere Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé looked like a dream girl herself in this silver, beaded Elie Saab dress at the movie’s UK premiere.

2007: Golden Globe Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing her go-to designer, Elie Saab, Beyoncé attended the 2007 Golden Golobes in this low-cut golden gown.

2006: Dreamgirls LA Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Beyoncé looked like a true confection in this blue scalloped Elie Saab dress at the LA premiere of Dreamgirls.

2006: Cannes Film Festival Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a dress from her mom’s fashion line, House of Deréon, Beyoncé attended the premiere of Dreamgirls at the Cannes Film Festival.

2006: Grammy Awards Getty Images At the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, the singer wore another fitted strapless gown covered in crystals.

2006: Pink Panther Premiere Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Of course, Beyoncé had to wear pink to the Pink Panther premiere, and this gorgeous, satin Givenchy midi dress with an embellished overlay was the perfect choice.

2005: Academy Awards FilmMagic The singer looked sophisticated at the 2005 Academy Awards in a strapless vintage Atelier Versace gown and bold diamond chandelier earrings.

2005: Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images This black and gold Roberto Cavalli dress looks like perfection from the front, but it’s the open back that really makes the whole look.

2004: MTV Video Music Awards Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Beyoncé and Jay-Z made their red carpet debut at the 2004 MTV VMAs. For the occasion, Beyoncé paired Farrah Fawcett-inspired curls with a playful gold short suit.

2004: BRIT Awards Jon Furniss/WireImage) Beyoncé was all about the glam at the 2004 Brit Awards, wearing a completely beaded Dolce & Gabbana gown with barely there straps and big, bouncy curls.

2004: Grammy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images When Beyoncé attended the Grammys solo for the first time, she did so looked like a trophy herself in this gold, draped gown.

2003: Billboard Music Awards Bill Davila/FilmMagic) Beyoncé was a stylish glamazon at the Billboard Music Awards in an intricately beaded gold mini frock. She completed the look with gold metal sandals and oversized pendant earrings.

2003: The Fighting Temptations Premiere Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This beaded, pale blue Armani dress guaranteed that all eyes were on Beyoncé at the premiere of her movie, The Fighting Temptations.

2003: MTV Video Music Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Almost two decades later, and this green, lace-up Versace dress is still a hot item. Iris Law wore it earlier this year for a party during London Fashion Week.

2003: Golden Globe Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Looking very much like a bride in this white gown with an embroidered, corseted top and tulle skirt, Beyoncé attended the Golden Globes in 2003.

2002: Austin Powers in Goldmember Premiere WireImage Beyoncé celebrated her first movie role in the Austin Powers film Goldmember by dressing the part for the premiere. The singer wore a Tina Turner-esque fringe mini dress with hair to match.

2002: Grammy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The singer stood with her former Destiny’s Child group members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, in matching shimmering looks and handkerchief skirts at the 2002 Grammys.

2001: MTV Movie Awards SGranitz/WireImage Beyoncé matched the carpet at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in a yellow sheer and embellished midi dress with a high slit.

2001: Grammy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Destiny’s Child attended the 2001 Grammys in matching silk gowns in various cream hues.

2000: MTV Video Music Awards Steve Azzara/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Destiny’s Child looked especially cool in these leather, studded outfits at the VMAs in 2000.

2000: MTV Movie Awards WireImage Beyoncé made her presence known on the red carpet of the 9th Annual MTV Movie Awards in an asymmetrical, tie-dye slip dress paired with long blonde wavy locks.

2000: Grammy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Destiny’s Child, along with former member Farrah Franklin, attended the Grammys in different white, beaded, and lace looks that came together nicely on the red carpet.

1999: Soul Train Music Awards Getty Images Former Destiny’s Child members LaTavia Robertson and LeToya Lucket joined Rowland and Beyoncé in matching purple looks with various belt details and cutouts.

1998: Soul Train Music Awards Getty Images Wearing outfits likely designed by Beyoncé’s mom, the first iteration of Destiny’s Child attended the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles.