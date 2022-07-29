Blackpink’s two-year hiatus is finally over.As if anticipation for the wildly popular K-Pop group’s new song “Ready For Love” wasn’t already high enough, their label, YG Entertainment, had widely boasted that it would be its most expensive video to date. Now that it’s here, the consensus among those who’ve already viewed it 9.5 million times is that Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo didn’t disappoint. Musically, fans already knew that that would be the case: The recording process was documented in Blackpink’s 2020 film Light Up the Sky. The visuals, on the other hand, remained a surprise until Friday. With the help of PUBG [PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds] Mobile, the video game that played host to Blackpink’s first and virtual performance of the song, the group was able to transport viewers to a whole new, fantastical universe.

The video kicks off with Rosé’s digital avatar singing in a forest, then cuts to a wintry scene where Jisoo sings “I don’t know how many times you’ve thrown away my heart / A train of thought is running nonstop” in Korean while walking across an icy pond. We next see Lisa sporting a blunt bob and riding a motorcycle down a highway, followed by Jennie sitting on the surface of an ocean. In their virtual forms, all four can levitate, walk across water, and even turn into ice.

Fans will be getting plenty more Blackpink soon: YG Entertainment has promised that their next album will come out this August, which is when they’ll also begin “a continuous large-scale project” that will run through the end of 2022. On top of that, Blackpink will embark on an international tour that the label claims is the largest for a K-Pop girl group yet. In the meantime, get a taste of their comeback by watching the “Ready For Love” music video below.