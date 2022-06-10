Rosé was a vision in white at the star-studded Vision & Virtuosity launch party for Tiffany & Co. on Thursday night. The pop star mingled with a variety of her fellow Tiffany & Co. ambassadors while celebrating the brand’s new exhibition opening in London, but despite the high profile guest list, Rosé was clearly the one to watch.

The singer arrived at the event in a look fit for a princess, an embellished drop-waist dress with cutouts on the side and a square neckline, courtesy of Rokh’s spring/summer 2022 collection. Rosé then accessorized with a generous amount of Tiffany jewels, including a gorgeous pendant that hung around her neck. Honestly, if she wanted she very well could have worn the look to an impromptu wedding ceremony.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside the event, Rosé was joined by Bridgerton stars Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan. The latter has had quite the Tiffany-filled week, acting as the brand’s representative on Monday night when she helped light up Harrods in blue lights to celebrate Tiffany’s London anniversary. Rosé seemed to especially get along with actress Florence Pugh, who went for a slightly edgier look for the event, wearing an Emilia Wickstead fall/winter 2022 lace set, featuring a crop top and ankle-length skirt. The pair clearly had a lot of fun together, laughing as they took photos, their looks contrasting nicely.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with Elle Singapore last year, Rosé revealed how far she’s come with Tiffany since seventh grade, when she received her first piece of jewelry from the brand, a pair of white gold earrings her mom got her after she first got her ears pierced. Of course these days, as an ambassador, Rosé likely has access to as many pairs of white gold studs as she wants (though she’ll likely have to give them back at the end of the night).