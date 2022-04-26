Dropping a group of Gen Z, borderline Millennial twentysomethings into a mansion at a remote location during a hurricane is a recipe for disaster according to horror movie logic. At least, so seems to be the case for the new A24 slasher comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies, which stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, and a whole lot of glow sticks.

Stenberg, Bakalova, Herrold, Wonders, and Sennott are rich hot girls joined by Lee Pace and Pete Davidson at a hurricane party, where someone has the brilliant idea to play “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a game that involves one of the participants being the “murderer” and the rest being the “victims.” But then the evening unspools into a literal murderous whodunit and the killer’s bloody crimes start to pepper the festivities, blurring the boundaries between play and real life.

The film was directed by Halina Reijn, and Sarah DeLappe wrote the screenplay based on a short story by Kristen Roupenian, of “Cat Person” fame. The social justice parlance of the era—”gaslighting,” feeling “triggered” by someone’s presence, calling friends out for being “toxic,” women “silencing” each other designated “safe spaces”—is satirized in the trailer via double entendres uttered by the cast, and on the official movie poster. Even the film’s title—and the entire concept of the game within the film—seems to be a riff on Bessel van der Kolk’s trauma healing handbook, The Body Keeps the Score. And in case that’s not enough to convince you that the film will be both generation-defining and generation-skewering, an all new song from Charli XCX can also be heard in the trailer.

Viewers should have a bloody good time when the film is released in theaters on August 5.