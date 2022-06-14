Twenty-five years after calling off their engagement, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt are reuniting to talk about...cashmere of all things. The exes sat down recently to discuss Pitt’s latest business venture, and proved the two are on good terms all these years after their very public breakup.

Paltrow and Pitt met up in the name of Goop to discuss his brand, God’s True Cashmere, which he started with holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa. During the conversation, Pitt revealed it was Paltrow’s father, the late television director Bruce Paltrow, who originally introduced him to the wonderful world of soft wool. “I didn’t even know what cashmere was till you and Bruce,” he told Paltrow. “I knew wool to be wool. And that shit’s itchy. But the way you and Bruce spoke about cashmere, I knew it was something.” Pitt continued, saying Bruce also taught him about other luxury items during their time together, including fine wine. “Hanging out with both of you sanded off some of my rough country edges,” he said of the Paltrows. “It tickled my luxury gene that I always had somewhere in there but didn’t have access to.”

Pitt and Paltrow in 1996. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

But Pitt’s relationship with Bruce went beyond cashmere and wine. Paltrow revealed during the conversation that Bruce was very excited for the pair to marry. “I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son.’”

Pitt and Paltrow started dating around 1994 after meeting on the set of Se7en. They later got engaged, but never made it down the aisle, breaking up in 1997. Because of that, Bruce didn’t end up gaining Pitt as a son, but Pitt surmised that everything seemed to work out in the end. “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years,” Paltrow said, referring to her husband Brad Falchuk, whom the actress married in 2018. Pitt then added, “It’s lovely to have you as a friend now...and I do love you,” to which Paltrow responded, “I love you so much.”