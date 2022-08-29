In a fairly unexpected turn of events, exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are currently vacationing together, and the duo was all smiles in a photo Shayk shared on Instagram on Sunday. While Cooper and Shayk have remained friendly and have been seen together a handful of times since their split in 2019, the reunion is interesting considering Cooper reportedly has a new woman in his life.

In a carousel on Instagram, Shayk showed off pictures from her tropical vacation where she and Cooper are seen enjoying the water and interacting with pigs and sharks joining them on the beach (it appears they may be visiting one of the Kardashian’s favorite pig beaches in the Bahamas). It can be assumed that the model and actor were joined on the trip by their five-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, though she was not pictured in the photos.

Shayk and Cooper have remained on good terms since their split in 2019. They’ve been pictured together multiple times, most recently at the Met Gala in May. Shayk has also spoken about Cooper to the press, calling him “the most amazing dad” in an interview with Elle last year.

For those reasons, the reunion between the exes isn’t too surprising. It’s more so a big deal considering Cooper has recently been romantically linked to Huma Abedin. The news about the alleged new couple initially broke in July, though there hasn’t been any updates since then. It’s unclear if we should read into this vacation between Shayk and Cooper as something more than co-parents spending time together (and likely with their daughter). But it seems inevitable that these photos will spark at least some sort of rumors and a love triangle may have officially just formed.