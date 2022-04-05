It’s been quite a minute since we’ve been granted a blowout celebrity wedding to keep us talking for weeks. These days, stars are instead opting for lower key affairs. Some secretly tie the knot only to reveal it on Instagram a few weeks later, others may hop over to a chapel in Las Vegas a la Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. About once a year though, an A-list guest list is organized, a mansion is emptied out, and a royal-level wedding is put on to celebrate the union of two celebrity love birds. While there has been a draught of weddings of this kind since Paris Hilton tied the knot last year in a weekend-long event, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are here to quench our bridal thirst. The oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham first met actress Peltz, the daughter of the chairmen of Wendy’s, in 2017, and they started dating two years later. In 2020, the pair announced their engagement, and this weekend, they will become husband and wife. Considering both the bride and groom come from extremely wealthy and influential families, the wedding is bound to be quite the event—rumored by the Daily Mail to cost almost $4 million—and you’re not going to want to miss a second of it. So, ahead of the nuptials, we gathered all the information you need to know about what will undoubtedly be the wedding of the season.

Where is the wedding going to be held?

According to Elle, the wedding will be taking place stateside, at Peltz’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, a 44,000 square foot mansion set on the beach, rumored to cost almost $100 million. It’s one of the most expensive homes in the ritzy Florida enclave. It’s also conveniently located for the Beckham family as well. Father of the groom David Beckham owns the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, which plays at a stadium just an hour away.

Who will be in attendance?

Both the Beckhams and the Peltzes boast quite the elite rolodex, so expect a lot of a-listers attending this wedding. The Daily Mail has reported that Gordon Ramsey and Eva Longoria are expected to be in attendance, along with Victoria’s former Spice Girl bandmate Mel B. There are also rumors that Prince Harry and Megan Markle will be among the guests, though this has yet to be confirmed.

What will the bride be wearing?

Despite the fact that her future mother-in-law is a designer, Peltz will be turning to Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino, not Victoria Beckham, to design her wedding dress. Peltz has been working closely with celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar to put together multiple wedding looks for the weekend, and they recently flue to Rome together to meet with Piccioli in person.

“Nicola trusts Leslie implicitly and, while her dress is being made by Valentino, Leslie is the person she has turned to help with how she will accessorize and how she will have her hair and make-up,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Peltz is clearly fond of Piccioli’s designs, having worn a dress by the Italian designer for last year’s Met Gala. Not only will her ceremony dress be Valentino, but Peltz told CR Fashion Book that she will be wearing multiple dresses by the fashion house during the festivities.

Of course, there’s also the matter of the men’s looks. Last month, David Beckham shared a photo from their tux shopping trip on Instagram, posing with his father and father-in-law with the caption, “Creating special memories ❤️❤️ wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted.”

Will it be a traditional ceremony?

Beckham and Peltz have decided to have a Jewish ceremony in honor of the bride, and Beckham is very pleased about the decision. “I'm excited. I'm wearing a yarmulke,” he told Vogue in a recent interview.

In addition, both the bride and the groom will have traditional wedding parties with Beckham’s little brothers, Romeo and Cruz, acting as best men, and his sister, Harper, as a bridesmaid. Peltz also revealed her brother, the actor and occasional model Will Peltz, will be her “man of honor” and it has been reported that her 93-year-old grandma will be her maid of honor.

How else are they preparing?

Like any modern love story, before Peltz and Beckham can walk down the aisle on Saturday, they first had to solidify their prenup, in order to protect the immense fortune of both families. The Beckhams are reportedly worth around $590 million, while Nicola’s father, businessman Nelson Peltz, is reported to be worth $1.5 billion.