Big is finally back on the set of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City reboot, but we can’t exactly say he looks happy to see Carrie. It’s been 11 years since the second Sex and the City movie premiered, and in that time, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to daydream about what exactly happens to Carrie and Big’s relationship. When it was revealed that Chris Noth would indeed join the revival series, along with Carrie’s other notable ex and fan favorite Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), fan rumors started swirling even harder.

Are Carrie and Big still together in the reboot? Well, it depends on who you ask. Every single outfit worn by Carrie Bradshaw has been archived on Instagram fan accounts, and in some of these photos captured by paparazzi on set, eagle-eyed Sex and the City obsessives noticed that our protagonist is not wearing her wedding ring.

A leaked script from the HBO Max series suggested there might be a divorce in Carrie and Big’s future, and the Instagram rumor mill known as @DeuxMoi hinted that the series writers made the decision to give Big a heart attack and kill him off. It didn’t help when Natasha—Big’s ex and one of Carrie’s nemeses—arrived on the scene with a rock on her left ring finger.

All of this has yet to be confirmed, of course, though we finally have our first glimpse of Noth on set of And Just Like That..., and in the photos taken from the day of filming, a scowling, suited-up Big appears. The papers in both of their hands could be legal documents pertaining to their rumored divorce, but we can’t be too certain just yet. And if he is going to be dead in the new show, Big’s arrival here could either be a flashback scene, or a moment just before his untimely rumored heart attack. All we know for sure is that Big looks just as perplexed by the bird on Carrie’s head as he did when she put one on her head for her wedding day in 2008.

Courtesy of Getty Images.