Chrissy Teigen And Meghan Markle Bonded Over Pregnancy Difficulties

Early pregnancy loss, or miscarriage, is very common. It occurs in about 10% of pregnancies, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, but we don’t talk about it as much as we should. Last year, in a moving essay, Chrissy Teigen opened up about the “utter and complete sadness” she experienced during the stillbirth of her son at 20 weeks; her and husband John Legend had already named him Jack. And while she thanks everyone who reached out to her following Jack’s death, she gained comfort in the form of a new friend in Meghan Markle.

“She's been so kind to me ever since we connected on,” Teigen told host Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. “She had written [to] me about Baby Jack and loss, but yeah. She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is.”

Markle also suffered a miscarriage in 2020. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in an essay for the New York Times. “Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Teigen spoke directly to how the royal family and British tabloids dehumanized Markle, echoing the exasperation many of us felt after the revelations from the Oprah Winfrey interview. “And that's why you look at everything and you’re like, ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?’” said Teigen. “So yeah, she's a really wonderful person.”

Teigen also added that, even though they’re friends, their conversations aren’t necessarily of the gossip variety. “She's been very open about what she's been open with, and I think honestly her truth has been her truth since the very beginning. So, no, I didn't get any extra extra,” Teigen said. Presumably, the two have much deeper and important things to discuss as they process grief together.