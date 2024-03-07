Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Engaged?

Call her Mrs. Dakota Johnson-Martin. After six years of dating, reports have emerged that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are now engaged. Sources also say that Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow and their two children, Moses and Apple, have given the pair their “full blessing.”

“The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private,” an insider told The Mirror, adding “But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable.”

Johnson and Martin were first linked in 2017, just a little over three years after the Coldplay singer announced his “conscious uncoupling” from Paltrow. The Goop founder made headlines back in October after she shared a rare photo with Johnson from a blended family outing. Paltrow also called the Fifty Shades star “an adorable, wonderful person” who she “loves so much” and confirmed that they are “actually very good friends.”

@gwynethpaltrow

During a recent interview, Johnson opened up about being a stepmother figure to Paltrow’s two children and her desire to have little ones of of her own. “I love those kids like my life depends on it,” she told Bustle. “With all my heart. How do I feel about motherhood? I’m so open to that. I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer.”

“And especially being a woman, I’m like: ‘What a magical f*cking thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it. We’re not here for very long, so if I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on.”

Johnson and Martin have largely kept their relationship underwraps. They were rumored to have split in 2019 but sparked engagement rumors just one year later when Johnson was spotted with an emerald ring on her finger. Elsewhere in her conversation with Bustle, Johnson discussed the joys of witnessing Martin perform, saying “I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."

As to when the couple will walk down the aisle? Sources say TBD. “They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”