While some stars pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year, enlisting their stylists and directing full photoshoots to achieve the perfect Instagram shot, Dua Lipa went for a much more low-key route. Instead of opting for a niche movie reference like Kendall Jenner or a classic Disney princess like Paris Hilton, Lipa went as a tried and true vampire, though that’s not to say she didn’t keep it high fashion.

On Sunday night, Lipa posted a series of photos showing off her look, which featured a long velvet gown from Alessandra Rich’s Fall/Winter 2021 RTW collection. The dress boasts a sweetheart neckline, puffed sleeves, and lace paneling that reaches up to the hip. It’s the perfect dress for a chic vampire, and it seemed to suit Lipa’s needs throughout the night. If the gown looks familiar, though, it’s because you’ve seen it before.

Hailey Bieber wore the same exact dress back in July while attending an art event with her husband, Justin Bieber, at a gallery in LA. Of course, Hailey was going for a more black tie look when she wore the gown, so she paired it with an updo and some Tiffany jewels.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The choice of the dress and Lipa’s laidback makeup skills begs the question: is the singer dressed like a vampire, or did she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid go as an undead version of the Biebers? In one photo from Lipa’s Instagram slideshow, we see Lipa and Hadid together. Hadid doesn’t seem to be wearing a costume, simply a suit, though he is embracing TikTok’s whole, “under eye bags are cool again” thing. Lipa’s blood dripping from the sides of her mouth could contextualize a vampire, but the choice of the dress and Hadid’s suit seems like it could have been on purpose. Celebs love dressing up as other celebs for Halloween, but while we would love to confirm this Zombie Bieber costume, most likely, Lipa just liked the dress and Hadid is “too-cool” to be bothered to dress up for the holiday.