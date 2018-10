Perhaps the best evidence that celebrities are also mere mortals comes at Halloween , when, just like the rest of us, they also dress up as celebrities. In 2013, Miley Cyrus—then in the midst of her "Wrecking Ball" phase, during which she twerked on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards—was a popular Halloween costume both among your neighbors and Paris Hilton and Harry Styles. (Four years on, Cyrus is still grappling with this; she told James Corden recently that it contributed to her becoming the activist she is today. " I realized if that many people were going to talk about something that I did or something that I do, than I should make it a good thing ," she said. "I should make it something that could change someone's lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing [more] than become a fun Halloween costume for people.") Marilyn Monroe is a foolproof getup, as evidenced by Miranda Kerr and Martha Stewart . And among the fashion crowd, such trademark icons as Anna Wintour, with her instantly recognizable sharp bob, Karl Lagerfeld, with his pet Choupette as accessory, and Grace Coddington are all reliable looks. However, it was Kim Kardashian who elevated the celebrity costume to an art form when she dressed up as herself at the 2013 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for Halloween 2015. "I think I nailed the Kim K costume!" she captioned her Instagram from that night. We should all aspire to do Halloween so well as Kim. Here are the 18 best celebrity-dressed-as-celebrity Halloween costumes, as seen on Instagram, here.