Emily Ratajkowski and her latest rumored boyfriend, comedian Eric Andre, have hit the streets together. The two were seen going for a walk in the West Village on Friday as fans continue attempting to decode exactly what is going on between the pair.

According to Page Six, Andre was picking up Ratajkowski for lunch at Via Carota, which was reportedly at least their second date of the week. Both Andre and Ratajkowski kept things casual for the stroll, with Andre wearing a turquoise Nike hoodie, black sweats, and yellow Nike sneakers. Ratajkowski, meanwhile, opted for black pants and Converse, a striped cropped top, and a vintage leather jacket featuring a Keith Haring drawing on the back.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The outing comes as dating rumors continue to surround the pair. They were first spotted together last month in NYC when they reportedly enjoyed a three hour dinner at Sakagura in Midtown. Then, a few weeks later, the model and comedian headed to Palm Heights in Grand Cayman together, and were spotted kissing on the beach. As of now, neither party has confirmed nor denied the dating rumors, but considering Ratajkowski was previously linked to Pete Davidson, it seems like she may just have a thing for the funny guys. Of course, her fling with Davidson (if you could even call it that) didn’t last very long, but it’s been about a month and Ratajkowski and Andre seem to still be going strong, so maybe there’s a future for this odd couple.