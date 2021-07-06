In the short time she’s been in the public eye, Emma Corrin has grown increasingly vocal about her gender identity and sexuality on Instagram. On Monday, the breakout star of The Crown season 4 opened up even further, sharing a series of “very intimate, very new, very cool” portraits taken by the photographer David-Simon Dayan. “Some time before I bought my first binder,” Corrin began the caption accompanying the post, which finds her wearing a pair of paneled shorts by Fiorucci’s Daniel W. Fletcher and a makeshift binder—a strap of fabric worn to flatten one’s chest—constructed from boxing hand wrap.

“It’s all a journey right,” Corrin continued. “Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it.”

These days, Corrin purchases dedicated binders from the Maryland-based company gc2b. According to its founder, Marli Washington, the garments—produced “by trans people, for trans people”—are the first to be designed and patented specifically for gender-affirming chest binding.

Corrin has shied from specifics when discussing her gender identity and sexual orientation publicly. Though she has increasingly begun to express herself through her wardrobe. “I feel like I don't identify as that feminine anymore, but increasingly more androgynous, more masculine,” she told W earlier this year. “It’s just how I feel most comfortable.” While Miu Miu was receptive to its ambassador’s change in preference, for Corrin, the conversation came with a caveat: “It’s strange to have to do, though—to make something like that public, and suddenly it becomes a thing.”