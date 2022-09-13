In a rare and shocking turn of events, the 2022 Emmy Awards were actually...enjoyable. For once, an award show felt fun, and celebratory. This was partly thanks to Zedd’s well-picked music cues and Kenan Thompson’s actually funny jokes, but mostly thanks to people like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Coolidge, who seemed truly happy and honored to receive their first awards. While usually, the three hour show drags on, on Monday night, it went by in a flash, and before long, the broadcast was over. It was so pleasant, we were only slightly irritated that HBO pretty much swept again, leaving those involved with smaller, but just as brilliant shows to repeat to themselves “it’s an honor just to be nominated” for the rest of the night.

But when the cameras turn off, that’s just the beginning, and following the awards, it was time for the after parties. HBO and Netflix threw bashes to celebrate their big winners of the night, and while some of the stars chose to stay in their gowns from the ceremony, many slipped into something a bit more comfortable. Below, check out what everyone wore to celebrate the evening late into the night.

Zendaya David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino with Bulgari jewels.

HoYeon Jung Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Sydney Sweeney FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images In vintage Versace.

Maude Apatow David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood with Cartier jewels.

Alexandra Daddario FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Alexandre Vauthier.

Regina Hall Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In St. John.

Chloe Cherry FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with jewels from Grace Lee and Nicole Rose.

Issa Rae FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Yvonne Orji David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Juno Temple Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Colman Domingo FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing jewels by Delfina Delettrez and Grace Lee.

Hannah Waddingham BACKGRID

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez BACKGRID

Justine Lupe FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sarah Niles Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tan France Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cheryl Hines FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kaitlin Olson FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kate Flannery FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images