Emmy Awards 2022: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

Sydney Sweeney attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a rare and shocking turn of events, the 2022 Emmy Awards were actually...enjoyable. For once, an award show felt fun, and celebratory. This was partly thanks to Zedd’s well-picked music cues and Kenan Thompson’s actually funny jokes, but mostly thanks to people like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Coolidge, who seemed truly happy and honored to receive their first awards. While usually, the three hour show drags on, on Monday night, it went by in a flash, and before long, the broadcast was over. It was so pleasant, we were only slightly irritated that HBO pretty much swept again, leaving those involved with smaller, but just as brilliant shows to repeat to themselves “it’s an honor just to be nominated” for the rest of the night.

But when the cameras turn off, that’s just the beginning, and following the awards, it was time for the after parties. HBO and Netflix threw bashes to celebrate their big winners of the night, and while some of the stars chose to stay in their gowns from the ceremony, many slipped into something a bit more comfortable. Below, check out what everyone wore to celebrate the evening late into the night.

Zendaya
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino with Bulgari jewels.

HoYeon Jung
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Sydney Sweeney
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In vintage Versace.

Maude Apatow
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood with Cartier jewels.

Alexandra Daddario
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Regina Hall
Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In St. John.

Chloe Cherry
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with jewels from Grace Lee and Nicole Rose.

Issa Rae
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Yvonne Orji
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hannah Einbinder
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Juno Temple
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Natasha Rothwell
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Colman Domingo
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images
J. Smith-Cameron
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing jewels by Delfina Delettrez and Grace Lee.

Hannah Waddingham
BACKGRID
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
BACKGRID
Justine Lupe
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Sarah Niles
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tan France
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cheryl Hines
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Kaitlin Olson
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Kate Flannery
FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images