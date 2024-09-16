CULTURE

Emmy Awards 2024: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

by Carolyn Twersky
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Anna Sawai attends the The Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards...
Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 76th annual Emmy Awards, what started off as a predictable ceremony with The Bear almost completely sweeping the comedy acting categories quickly turned surprising. Shōgun dominated the drama section, taking home a record-making 18 Emmys, including one for W’s latest cover star, Anna Sawai, and Hacks surprised everyone by nabbing the best comedy series win. Of course, that meant there was a lot to celebrate once the broadcast ended and guests were ushered out of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Max stars headed to a reception in West Hollywood while The Morning Show, Palm Springs, and Lessons in Chemistry casts partied at Mother Wolf with Apple TV+. Before hitting up these after-events, though, many of the stars changed out of their red carpet gowns into slightly more comfortable pieces. Below, we rounded up all the after party ensembles from Ayo Edebiri’s LBD to Sawai’s red hot victory lap dress.

Ayo Edebiri

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

Greta Lee

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anna Sawai

Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images

Carrie Coon

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Carol Burnett

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Morgan Spector

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Impacciatore

Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images

Grace Van Patten

Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images