Emmy Awards 2024: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties
At the 76th annual Emmy Awards, what started off as a predictable ceremony with The Bear almost completely sweeping the comedy acting categories quickly turned surprising. Shōgun dominated the drama section, taking home a record-making 18 Emmys, including one for W’s latest cover star, Anna Sawai, and Hacks surprised everyone by nabbing the best comedy series win. Of course, that meant there was a lot to celebrate once the broadcast ended and guests were ushered out of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Max stars headed to a reception in West Hollywood while The Morning Show, Palm Springs, and Lessons in Chemistry casts partied at Mother Wolf with Apple TV+. Before hitting up these after-events, though, many of the stars changed out of their red carpet gowns into slightly more comfortable pieces. Below, we rounded up all the after party ensembles from Ayo Edebiri’s LBD to Sawai’s red hot victory lap dress.