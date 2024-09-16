At the 76th annual Emmy Awards, what started off as a predictable ceremony with The Bear almost completely sweeping the comedy acting categories quickly turned surprising. Shōgun dominated the drama section, taking home a record-making 18 Emmys, including one for W’s latest cover star, Anna Sawai, and Hacks surprised everyone by nabbing the best comedy series win. Of course, that meant there was a lot to celebrate once the broadcast ended and guests were ushered out of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Max stars headed to a reception in West Hollywood while The Morning Show, Palm Springs, and Lessons in Chemistry casts partied at Mother Wolf with Apple TV+. Before hitting up these after-events, though, many of the stars changed out of their red carpet gowns into slightly more comfortable pieces. Below, we rounded up all the after party ensembles from Ayo Edebiri’s LBD to Sawai’s red hot victory lap dress.

Ayo Edebiri Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

Greta Lee Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anna Sawai Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Allison Janney Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images

Carrie Coon FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Carol Burnett Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Morgan Spector Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Impacciatore Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images