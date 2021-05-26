Emmy Rossum and her husband, producer Sam Esmail, have announced the surprise birth of their first child, a daughter. The couple had not previously indicated that they were expecting a child. In a series of Instagram posts, Rossum shared her maternity photos as she announced the news, writing that the baby was born on a “sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM” on May 24, 2021.

The black-and-white images are simple, featuring Rossum wearing plain clothes in her third trimster. In one photo, Esmail is holding her stomach in her hands, and in another, she is standing on a windowsill in a bathrobe. “Two weeks before our daughter was born,” she wrote. Rossum also shared an image of their baby’s first footprint.

Rossum and Esmail met on the set of Comet (2014), and were married in 2017. She also worked with her husband on her last feature-length film, Angelyne, about the eponymous billboard star in 1980s Los Angeles.