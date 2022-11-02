Way back in September, Florence Pugh arrived in Venice just in time to avoid press for Don’t Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde film dogged with more drama and gossip than season five of The Crown. Wearing a royal purple Valentino set with a bandeau top, her button-down shirt open, and tiny shorts on display, Pugh smiled at photographers as she swung her matching purse and strutted by in purple heels.

It was a great outfit that was elevated to a meme when her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared a short video of the actress walking around with an Aperol spritz in one hand.

Pugh reshared the video herself, clearly enjoying the gorgeous Italian sun and blowing off her obligations to the film she had such an allegedly terrible time working on.

For Halloween, Pugh indicated she still has no regrets for how that afternoon went. She shared a carousel of photos from her night out with friends. Pugh dressed up as Cruella Deville with a two-tone wig, a cow print dress, and black opera gloves. And her buddy Theo Smith is dressed as her. Aperol spritz and all.

Smith looks like he might even be carrying her purse?

Florence Pugh

During the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, Wilde did her best to avoid discussing the reported difficulties on set, calling Pugh a “force” as a compliment before adding, “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there... I don't feel the need to contribute.”

And Pugh did show up on the red carpet eventually, wearing another stunning Valentino creation, a sparkling sheer black gown.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

So much has happened in the tabloids since then in relation to Wilde, her ex Jason Sudeikis, her boyfriend Harry Styles, and a salad dressing recipe that shook the Internet that Pugh’s Aperol spritz moment was almost forgotten. But she remembers.