Do you know what they say goes great with a Negroni Sbagliato (with prosecco)? A salad with Olivia Wilde’s special dressing. This week, the Internet reminded us of its impressively short attention span (and odd obsession with quirky celebrity food and beverage preferences) when it moved right on from Emma D’Arcy’s sexually charged drink order (and even past James Corden’s wife’s yolk-only omelet) and became laser-focused on Wilde and the salad she reportedly made to woo Harry Styles.

It all began a few days ago, when Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’s former nanny spoke with the Daily Mail and provided a wealth of information regarding the exes’ split. In the interview, the nanny purported that at one point, “Wilde infuriated Sudeikis by preparing a salad for Styles with her ‘special dressing’ in the family kitchen.” In fact, Sudeikis was reportedly so upset, he threw himself under Wilde’s car to prevent her (and the salad) from leaving and going to see the singer. Sudeikis later recounted the incident to the nanny, writing in their alleged texting exchanges, “She just left them. Took her salad, and dressing and left them.” The “special dressing” comes up repeatedly in the report, with the nanny painting Sudeikis as a kind of obsessive over it. “Out of everything, he was like, ‘she made her special salad dressing and took it to [Styles],”’ the nanny told the Daily Mail.

Of course, the Internet had to know, what is this magical dressing, which romances pop stars and causes men to lie under cars (Sudeikis, by the way, remained unharmed following this alleged incident). Intense research was done as people combed through past interviews, tweets, and Instagram posts from both Sudeikis and Wilde, trying to find mention of the salad dressing. In the meantime, the exes were busy denying the nanny’s claims, calling them “false and scurrilous” and alleging that her comments were part of an “18 month-long campaign” of harassment.

Okay, that makes sense. This feud between Sudeikis and Wilde has grown over the past two years to the point where anyone who ever met the pair is getting involved, in an attempt to make a few bucks. But still, what about the dressing? Luckily, Wilde heard our cries, and on Tuesday night, she delivered, sharing a page from Nora Ephron’s Heartburn on her Instagram story, which included a salad dressing recipe. Two tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard, two tablespoons of “good” red wine vinegar, and six tablespoons of olive oil, all whisked together until the vinaigrette is “thick and creamy.” Is it the “special dressing?” Who knows. It’s possible we were expecting something shocking or surprising (a splash of Château Lafite Rothschild, a sprinkle of some elite, exclusive Hollywood drug). If it’s literally just a vinaigrette, couldn’t Sudeikis make it on his own?

Instagram/@oliviawilde

Realistically, though, this is it. It’s just a vinaigrette—something that can be easily whipped up, even in the most understocked kitchens. If you want to make it, I suggest you run, don’t walk, to your nearest grocery store, as it may be completely robbed of Grey Poupon by the time you get there. This thing is basically the new Love Potion No. 9, and everyone’s going to want to get their hands on it.