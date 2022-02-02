Gigi Hadid may be one of the most famous supermodels of our time, with a face that can be recognized throughout the world, but her daughter is still a stranger to us. While Hadid is fairly public about her life, she keeps Khai a secret, showing off a little hand or the back of her head, but her dedication to her 18-month-old’s privacy is strong, and understandable. That’s why, when Hadid does provide some information about her daughter, it’s a pretty big deal. In a recent interview with Instyle, Hadid opened up about her rarely-discussed daughter and revealed what she appreciates most about Khai.

“She's just so smart, and she's so aware,” Hadid said. “She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome.” For the most part, Hadid and Khai have been spending time on her farm in Pennsylvania, but the model is hoping to start traveling more with her daughter soon.

“I'm really excited to take Khai skiing one day, because I learned to ski when I was, like, 2,” Hadid said. “We're getting close.” Hopefully it won’t be too long before we get to see Baby Khai in a little puffer, zooming down the mountain, though Hadid likely won’t share any content from a ski trip if it does happen. Back in July, Hadid penned a letter to paparazzi and fans, asking they respect the privacy of her daughter. “Our wish is that [Khai] can choose how to share herself wit the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible,” Hadid wrote, asking those who take a picture of the baby to blur out her face before posting.

Of course, there is the possibility that Khai will want to follow in her mom’s footsteps, as so many children of models are doing these days. Hadid seems to be fine with that, as long as it’s Khai’s decision. She emphasized that, while Yolanda Hadid put Gigi in Baby Guess campaigns when she was young, Gigi will not be booking any modeling jobs for her anytime soon. “She’s going to do what she wants to do,” Hadid said. “She could be an astronaut. I don't know.”