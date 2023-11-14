Gigi Hadid is making it extremely clear where she stands on Traylor. The model commented on a Perez Hilton Instagram post (no, this isn’t 2015) to squash claims that she “Doesn’t agree” with how Taylor Swift is approaching her new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

“I'm a couple days late to this tag. Didn’t the press try this last week [with] Selena?” she commented under the blogger’s post. “Let it be .. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Hadid’s statement seemingly stems from a “source” which told Us that she believes Swift is moving too quickly with Kelce. “One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him],” the insider alleged, adding “She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon.”

The model’s reference to Selena Gomez comes only a few days after the press accused the “Slow Down” singer of expressing disapproval towards Swift’s relationship. “Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” an insider expressed to Page Six. “Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena. [She] just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic.”

Even if Hadid didn’t comment on the allegations, the claims were rather shaky to begin with as the pair both stepped out for dinner in New York City with Swift and NFL wife, Britanny Mahomes, earlier this month. It’s clear that they both just want Swift to be happy—and it’s very apparent that she’s enjoying her time with Kelce. There’s also the fact that she’s probably more concerned at the moment with her own rumored whirlwind romance with Bradley Cooper.

During the singer’s Eras concert in Argentina, she changed the original lyric in “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” to which Kelce had an adorable reaction to. After the show, the pair were spotted sharing a kiss back stage.

According to sources, Swift “had fun spending time with Travis,” during her recent concert. “He is a gentleman,” the insider told People. “He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life.”