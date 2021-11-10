The only thing the original Gossip Girl loved more than snappy insults and an excessive amount of accessorizing is Thanksgiving. Over the show’s six seasons, Gossip Girl delivered five drama-packed episodes that played out amid a table set with turkey and pumpkin pie. The iconic voice of GG, Kristen Bell, said it best in the show’s second season, “For the rest of the country, Thanksgiving is when families come together to give thanks. But on the Upper East Side, the holiday thankfully returns to its roots: lying, manipulation, and betrayal.”

So, it’s fitting that the second half of season one of the Gossip Girl reboot will premiere on Thanksgiving, because who needs family and gratitude when you have fictionalized threesomes and sisterly betrayal? In a trailer for the upcoming second half of the season, we see that not much has changed since the reboot’s shaky first go. Influencer Julien Calloway and angsty real estate heir Obie Bergmann deal with the fall out of their kiss at the end of part one, but things get complicated when Zoya Lott, Julien’s half-sister and Obie’s girlfriend, seems to find out about the indecent act. “We’re not sisters. We’re not friends. We’re nothing. There’s no coming back from this,” Zoya says in the trailer. Uh oh.

Meanwhile, Aki Menzies (played by new It boy Evan Mock), just got outed by his dad on national television, but he also has to deal with his girlfriend, Audrey Hope, who seems to be over their three-way relationship with Thomas Doherty’s Max Wolfe and has moved on to a new boy toy. And then, there are the teachers, whose storyline reviving Gossip Girl in modern times didn’t go over very well the first time around. Tavi Gevinson continues to lead the questionable brood of school faculty as they stalk students and report all the drama for the world to see. But who is that calling? Yup, The New York Times and CNN are in on the story and they want the scoop.

The storylines are set, the Constance Billard uniform codes are being broken, but will the Gossip Girl reboot continue to flop under the great shadow that is the original show? We will find out on November 25th when the first of the season’s final six episodes drops on HBO Max.