Grammys 2023 Red Carpet: See Every Look

Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After weeks of the film awards filling up the feeds, it’s time to give the thespians some time to rest and let the musicians have the spotlight. Tonight, the biggest names in music gather at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to celebrate their chosen best songs, albums, and performers of the year. Harry Styles, Steve Lacy, and Kacey Musgraves, and more are set to perform, giving hope for a fun night with Trevor Noah leading the way as the host.

Before that broadcast even begins, though, there’s the red carpet. The Grammys are known for providing some of the wildest looks of the year, and 2023’s ceremony will likely be no different. Nominees like Doja Cat and Lizzo are sure to bring the drama when they arrive, and the high possibility of a Beyoncé sighting is reason enough to tune in. She’s currently the winningest woman in the award show’s history, but if she takes home three more awards tonight (she’s nominated for nine) she will tie the late conductor Georg Solti for the most wins ever. Of course, if she wins four or more, she will break that record. So, it’s safe to say it’s a big night for the Queen B, and you aren’t going to want to miss what she wears for the occasion. Here, find a break down of every noteworthy look from the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Cardi B
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Lil Uzi Vert
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In EGONlab.

Taylor Swift
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Roberto Cavalli with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

Anitta
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In vintage Versace.

Doja Cat
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace.

H.E.R.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Bach Mai.

Omar Apollo
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Lizzo
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Steve Lacy
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In custom Saint Laurent.

Camila Cabello
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In PatBO.

Måneskin
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Gucci.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox in Zuhair Murad and Machine Gun Kelly in custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Sam Smith in Valentino.

Jack Harlow
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pharrell Williams
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Ernest W. Baker.

Kacey Musgraves
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Anderson .Paak
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Gucci.

Charli D'Amelio
Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Paris Hilton
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Landon Barker
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Queen Latifah
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Diesel.

Diplo
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Lourdes Leon
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Area.

Questlove
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Beck
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Wayne
Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jasmine Sanders
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Viola Davis
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Naeem Khan with Pomellato jewelry.

Laverne Cox
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Kim Kassas Couture.

DOMi and JD Beck
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Gucci.

Shania Twain
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Harris Reed with Messika jewelry.

Trevor Noah
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Gucci.

Bebe Rexha
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

In Moschino.

Coco Jones
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Ella Mai
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Mary J. Blige
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In The Blonds.

Charlotte Lawrence
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

LL Cool J
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jack Antonoff
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In Versace.

Saint Jhn
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Maison Margiela.

Benny Blanco
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Thundercat
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fat Joe
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chuck D and Flavor Flav
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Kelsea Ballerini
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Prabal Gurung.

Michelle Branch
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Area.

Heidi Klum
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ingrid Andress
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Bevza.

Amanda Gorman
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sheryl Crow
Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images
Gus Kenworthy
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In Prada.

Amber Rose
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Daryl Hannah
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Blac Chyna
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Off-White.