After weeks of the film awards filling up the feeds, it’s time to give the thespians some time to rest and let the musicians have the spotlight. Tonight, the biggest names in music gather at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to celebrate their chosen best songs, albums, and performers of the year. Harry Styles, Steve Lacy, and Kacey Musgraves, and more are set to perform, giving hope for a fun night with Trevor Noah leading the way as the host.
Before that broadcast even begins, though, there’s the red carpet. The Grammys are known for providing some of the wildest looks of the year, and 2023’s ceremony will likely be no different. Nominees like Doja Cat and Lizzo are sure to bring the drama when they arrive, and the high possibility of a Beyoncé sighting is reason enough to tune in. She’s currently the winningest woman in the award show’s history, but if she takes home three more awards tonight (she’s nominated for nine) she will tie the late conductor Georg Solti for the most wins ever. Of course, if she wins four or more, she will break that record. So, it’s safe to say it’s a big night for the Queen B, and you aren’t going to want to miss what she wears for the occasion. Here, find a break down of every noteworthy look from the 2023 Grammy Awards.