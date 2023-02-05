After weeks of the film awards filling up the feeds, it’s time to give the thespians some time to rest and let the musicians have the spotlight. Tonight, the biggest names in music gather at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to celebrate their chosen best songs, albums, and performers of the year. Harry Styles, Steve Lacy, and Kacey Musgraves, and more are set to perform, giving hope for a fun night with Trevor Noah leading the way as the host.

Before that broadcast even begins, though, there’s the red carpet. The Grammys are known for providing some of the wildest looks of the year, and 2023’s ceremony will likely be no different. Nominees like Doja Cat and Lizzo are sure to bring the drama when they arrive, and the high possibility of a Beyoncé sighting is reason enough to tune in. She’s currently the winningest woman in the award show’s history, but if she takes home three more awards tonight (she’s nominated for nine) she will tie the late conductor Georg Solti for the most wins ever. Of course, if she wins four or more, she will break that record. So, it’s safe to say it’s a big night for the Queen B, and you aren’t going to want to miss what she wears for the occasion. Here, find a break down of every noteworthy look from the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Cardi B Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Lil Uzi Vert Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Harry Styles Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In EGONlab.

Taylor Swift Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Roberto Cavalli with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

Anitta Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In vintage Versace.

Doja Cat Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In Atelier Versace.

H.E.R. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Bach Mai.

Omar Apollo Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Lizzo Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Dolce & Gabbana.

Steve Lacy Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images In custom Saint Laurent.

Camila Cabello Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In PatBO.

Måneskin Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Gucci.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Megan Fox in Zuhair Murad and Machine Gun Kelly in custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Sam Smith in Valentino.

Jack Harlow Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pharrell Williams Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Ernest W. Baker.

Kacey Musgraves Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anderson .Paak Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Gucci.

Charli D'Amelio Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Paris Hilton Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Landon Barker Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Queen Latifah Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miguel Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Diesel.

Diplo Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Dolce & Gabbana.

Lourdes Leon Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Area.

Questlove Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beck Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Wayne Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jasmine Sanders Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Viola Davis Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Naeem Khan with Pomellato jewelry.

Laverne Cox Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Kim Kassas Couture.

DOMi and JD Beck Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Gucci.

Shania Twain Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Harris Reed with Messika jewelry.

Trevor Noah Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Gucci.

Bebe Rexha Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In Moschino.

Coco Jones Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

Ella Mai Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Mary J. Blige Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In The Blonds.

Charlotte Lawrence Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

LL Cool J Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Antonoff Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images In Versace.

Saint Jhn Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Maison Margiela.

Benny Blanco Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Thundercat Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chuck D and Flavor Flav Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miranda Lambert Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Prabal Gurung.

Michelle Branch Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Area.

Heidi Klum Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ingrid Andress Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Bevza.

Amanda Gorman Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Gus Kenworthy Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images In Prada.

Amber Rose Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Daryl Hannah Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Blac Chyna Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy