Many of us want nothing more than for Gwyneth Paltrow to reunite with director Wes Anderson. Her character in The Royal Tenenbaums, Margot, launched a thousand Tumblr blogs and provided the basis for more Millennials’s 20-something personalities than they’d like to admit. Alas, Paltrow has famously semi-retired from acting—but today, she did step back into Anderson’s world with her 17-year-old son Moses by her side in a non-acting role.

The Goop high empress is in Milan, and paid a visit to the local campus of Fondazione Prada, Miucci Prada’s prized institution dedicated to showcasing contemporary art. Exhibits shuffle in and out, but the space’s constant feature—and its most famous—may be Bar Luce, a bar and counter service restaurant designed by none other than Wes Anderson.

Opened in 2015, Anderson said he took inspiration from typical Milanese cafés and designed it less to look like a movie set and more like a functional, real-life place where he could actually spend an afternoon working on a movie script. Still, the bar’s decor and color scheme has that unmistakable touch of Andersonian whimsy. There’s even a Life Aquatic-themed pinball machine.

@GwynethPaltrow

REDA&CO/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

While not exactly Margot’s style, Paltrow’s outfit of the day wouldn’t seem too out of place in an Anderson film. She wore a horizontally striped red-and-white button-down with simple short-shorts and white lace-up sneakers. The book in her hand? James Baldwin’s Another Country.

It appears the family was in town to catch Moses’s father Chris Martin’s band Coldplay perform at one of four Milan shows during their world tour, but Moses could be mistaken for someone straight out of the Italian city’s fashion industry. He paired some schoolboy basics with a skinny black tie and red Adidas sneakers.

In case you’re wondering, Paltrow did try some of the café’s food. She ordered an anchovy and tomato tartine with capers.

@GwynethPaltrow

Despite having an Oscar to her name, Paltrow hasn’t done much acting lately. Aside from some brief reprisals of her MCU character Pepper Potts, she’s hasn’t starred in a film since 2015 and her last television role was in 2020’s The Politician (co-created by her husband, Brad Falchuk).

“I really don’t miss it all,” Paltrow told The Today Show last year. “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is."

But she’s also said she’s sure she’ll return someday. Maybe.

Perhaps finding herself surrounded by Anderson’s vision might inspire her? After all, her role as Margot Tenenbaum seems to hold some significance for her. She once said it’s the only film she’s ever made that she can actually watch. “I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie, ever, and it’s kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career,” she said.