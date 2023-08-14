Hailey Bieber may possess similar trend-setting capabilities to Sarah Jessica Parker’s famous Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, but it her taste in television series isn’t quite as developed. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old posted an Instagram photo dump in which she made a rather shocking admission. “Is currently watching all of Sex and the City for the first time ever,” she wrote.

The caption gathered a lot of attention from fans and Bieber’s famous followers. “Are u ok???? This is wild,” wrote Kim Kardashian. Jonathan Van Ness was also shocked, but curious as to Bieber’s thoughts as she watched, writing “Can we get some recap content much want to hear your thoughts.”

Fellow Gen Z-er Camila Morrone simply replied, “Same.” Lori Harvey, also 26, similarly admitted to watching the series for the first time recently: “Wait same.” As much as we’d like to think SATC is required watching in the schooling of our current it-girls, maybe this is endemic amongst some 20-somethings?

Let’s give Bieber the benefit of the doubt. She’s only 26, which would have made her just shy of two years old when SATC first premiered back in 1998. And perhaps she viewed the show as beloning to another generation. Her uncle Alec Baldwin, after all, was the producers’ original choice for the role of Mr. Big. Still, it’s hard to imagine that she couldn’t have caught re-runs on any HBO channel or streaming service by now.

What’s ironic, though, is that despite her caption, the contents of the model’s post contained some rather Carrie-esque looks. In the first slide, she’s pictured in a red bucket hat showing off a makeup look in a style that many are interestingly dubbing “Strawberry Girl Summer.”

In another, she shared a BTS snap of a plunging Magda Butrym rose dress that she wore for a date night with her husband Justin. And to round things off, she showed off what may have been the most Bradshaw-aligned look of the trio.

@Haileybieber

She paired an extremely short and sheer Are You Am I mini dress with a pair of white flip-flop sandals from The Row and a catch-all Saint Laurent shoulder bag. It had all the makings of a Bradshaw look: trendy, slightly quirky, and certainly something that will cause you to do a double take.

It’s unclear how far Bieber’s SATC watching will progress—she still has two movies and the entire two seasons of the And Just Like That... reboot to catch up on. But if one thing is for sure, she’s definitely a Carrie.

Shop Hailey’s Picks: