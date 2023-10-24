While Hailey Bieber has been very forthcoming with access to her glamorous life over the years, don’t expect her to continue this transparency forever. There are some things she plans to keep to herself, specifically her family plans with her husband, Justin Bieber. In a recent interview with GQ, the model spoke about the constant conversation surrounding her reproductive system since marrying Justin, and how that has affected how she will approach a pregnancy in the future.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” Bieber said in the interview, calling the situation “disheartening,” and admitting the speculation does have an effect on her. “Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?” As a result, Bieber plans to take a cue from one of her famous friends, Kylie Jenner, and keep any future pregnancies a secret.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

“When there comes a day that that is true,” she said of a hypothetical pregnancy, “you, as in the Internet, will be the last to know.” It’s unclear exactly how far Bieber will go with this plan. As a reminder, back in 2017 and 2018, Jenner completely hid her first pregnancy for nine months (though there was speculation), only to reveal the news once her daughter, Stormi, was born. The idea of Bieber disappearing from the Internet for that long seems far-fetched, but then again, no one imagined Jenner being able to pull off such a feat as an arguably more-online person. Perhaps, though, Bieber just means that fans will get a second or third trimester reveal, which is pretty standard anyway. That way, she can turn her “Who’s In My Bathroom?” Youtube series into something like, “Who’s In My Future Child’s Nursery?”

As for when the baby is born, Bieber admits that keeping the (still hypothetical) child out of the public eye will be tough. While she used to speak about raising a family out of the spotlight like her parents did with her, she now knows that’s likely impossible, given her and Justin’s joint level of fame. “That was before I was married,” the model said of her original plan. “[I] didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure.”