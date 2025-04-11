Inside H&M’s Wild L.A. Music Festival With Doechii, Robyn & Dakota Fanning

One second we’re watching Lisa Rinna and her two model daughters walk the red carpet. The next, we’re passing by Alex Consani and Amelia Dimoldenberg, who are reuniting after their viral episode of Chicken Shop Date. And then, all a sudden, we’re screaming “Nah, nah, nah-nah, nah, nah / These hoes ain’t phasin’ me” at the top of our lungs, along with thousands of other people as Doechii performs “Alt Ergo” on stage. It’s not Coachella—at least, not yet. This is the H&M Los Angeles festival.

In the past few months, H&M has thrown a rave in Berlin with Arca, a supper club in Stockholm with Lykke Li, and let Charli xcx paint New York City’s Times Square Brat green. So what else could the Swedish label do when it came time to throw a party in Los Angeles—throwing its own mini-music festival, complete with a star-studded guest list? You can’t get more SoCal than that.

Courtesy of H&M

Celebrating the latest drop of its festival-ready, bohemian-tinged spring 2025 collection, VIPs mixed with about 5,000 customers who had signed up via social media.

Dakota Fanning, wearing a bead-embellished H&M dress, said she was still feeling the “gauzy, little-bit see-through” look for festival season. “That’s kind of my vibe when it gets warm out, so this fits right in,” she said. She also noted she’s open to taking the dress with her if she and her sister, Elle, are ever asked to check into The White Lotus. But which White Lotus resort would she prefer, if she was offered a role on the hit show? “It’s gotta be somewhere warm, somewhere I’ve never been. Maybe Greece?”

Riley Keough, wearing a loose-fitting long-sleeve shirt in apricot with a dark beige skirt, said she was feeling a “very relaxed, effortless, and comfortable” fashion for spring. Both Fanning and Keough said they were looking forward to seeing Doechii, but were particularly excited about catching Robyn.

The Swedish pop maven more than delivered. She joined Jamie XX toward the end of his set on the outside stage to perform their recent collaboration “Life,” before launching into her classics “Hang With Me” and, of course, “Dancing on My Own.” Inside, PinkPantheress warmed up the Hollywood Stage before the night’s headliner, Doechii, took a triumphant victory lap after her recent Grammy win. For her H&M music festival set, she performed a high-octane marathon of her biggest hits, including “Denial Is a River.”

Guests could continue either dancing on their own or could channel their festival alter ego into the night, with DJ sets by party collectives Papi Juice, A Club Called Rhonda, and the Dua Lipa-approved The Blessed Madonna. Or they could grab a free bite from In-N-Out Burger or Pink Tacos. Either way, it was a perfectly Southern California midweek dip into the start of festival season.