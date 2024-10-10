It’s gala season in New York City, which means celebrities, socialites, and the city’s elite will don their best black tie attire for evenings filled with champagne, celebration, and fundraising. All the usual events are set to return this year, including the New York City Ballet Gala, co-chaired by Sarah Jessica Parker, Dianna Agron, Andy Cohen, and Tiffany Haddish among others. Also on the schedule is Storm King’s Annual Gala at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center, and the New York Philharmonic Opening Gala, which featured a solo performance by Josh Groban. Of course, the party circuit in NYC is as buzzing as ever for fall. H&M kicked things off with a block party attended by Riley Keough, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith—where Kaytranada was spinning hits all night. But that’s hardly all one should expect this season. There will be many more fetes to come, and even if you can’t score an invite, you’ll want to keep up with all the celeb-filled goings-on here.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com On October 9, H&M celebrated its connection to music with a dance party tucked away on Mercer Street, right behind the brand’s SoHo store. Hosted by Amelia Gray, the night featured DJ sets from Kaytranada, Channel Tres, and Kitty Ca$h, as well as appearances from some of Gray’s model friends like Emily Ratajkowski and Mona Tougaard. Of course, actors Riley Keough and Evan Mock were also on hand for the celebration.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com Gray did not hold back when dressing for the evening, donning a reworked hockey jersey as a dress and large, off-white stiletto boots that encircled her legs. Other attendees, meanwhile, stuck with more minimalist attire. Ratajkowski arrived to the event in a gray, v-neck sweater dress and black leather boots, while Tougaard wore gray oversize trousers and a black sweater that casually dropped off one shoulder. Keough, meanwhile, opted for wide-leg jeans and a faux-fur coat, staying warm throughout the night as she enjoyed the music.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images That same evening, further uptown, a different sort of celebration was taking place. The New York City Ballet hosted its 12th annual Fall Fashion Gala, raising $3.2 million in the process. The A-list group of co-chairs—which included Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Sedaris, and Laverne Cox—led the way for a glamorous evening of dance and style, held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jeremy O. Harris, Jordan Roth, Justin Theroux, and other stars dressed to the nines for the event, which celebrated the works of three female choreographers this year. The ballets were the crown jewels of the evening, as guests took in the specially designed costumes that accompany each respective performance. Zac Posen, specifically, created the pieces for Tiler Peck’s Concerto for Two Pianos, which capped off the glamorous night.