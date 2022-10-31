Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper seem to remain the ideal of friendly relationship amongst exes. The pair spent part of Halloween weekend together, enjoying Self Portrait’s private party in New York City, stopping to take photos with the fashion house’s founder Han Chong. The event was also attended by Stella Maxwell, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Meghan Roche, Liya Kebede, Aweng Chuol, Indira Scott, Kailand Morris, Quentin Jones, and Young Emperors.

BFA/Madison McGaw

The 36-year-old super model was wearing a tweed three-piece by the brand with matching thigh high stockings over peep toe heels. She carried the cropped blazer in one hand, revealing the short, buttoned top and wraparound skirt.

Rowben Lantion

Cooper and Shayk share one child, a daughter named Lea, and they often spend time together as a family, even going on vacation together this summer. They were first linked together in 2015, going public a year later before splitting in 2019. After their beach vacay, an insider told Page Six, “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together.”

The source said that Shayk “would like her daughter to have a sibling,” and that Cooper was considering the idea as well. They were also seen together taking Lea out close to Halloween, with the five-year-old wearing a red devil costume under her fall coat. Cooper was seen with Lea on the Saturday before their date night having lunch with actress Brooke Shields at Cafe Cluny, enjoying some wholesome family time before heading to the party.

Cooper was briefly dating Hillary Clinton’s aid Huma Abedin this summer after being set up by Anna Wintour, but they were apparently casual. Shayk was seen out with Kanye West a few times shortly after his break from Kim Kardashian.