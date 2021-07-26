Issa Rae Marries in Vera Wang at a Fairy Tale French Ceremony

Issa Rae may have kept the announcement of her wedding rather casual. From the looks of the pictures, the ceremony was anything but. The Insecure star popped on to Instagram to share an “impromptu photo shoot,” that was in reality photos of her classic wedding ceremony on the southern coast of France in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. Rather than name her new partner, Louis Diame, Rae referred to the businessman as “Somebody’s Husband.”

Like recent newlyweds Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani before her, Rae wore custom Vera Wang. Her gown consisted largely of tulle, in the form of a voluminous skirt attached to a bodice with a sweetheart neckline. And while her tulle veil was also traditional, Rae added a personal touch by sleeking her hair back into a low ponytail.

Diame went the unconventional route: His Dolce & Gabbana suit was a vibrant wine red, accented with dark purple paisley lapels and topped off with a bowtie. As for the bridesmaids, they all went with pale pink. “My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress!,” Rae quipped in her Instagram caption. “They were sooooo embarrassed.”

That Rae would refrain from naming Diame, who’s rarely joined her on the red carpet since they were first linked in 2012, isn’t exactly a surprise. After all, it was her Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji who confirmed the news of their engagement, after Rae made headlines for wearing a diamond ring on the cover of Essence in April of 2019. (“I’ve got a lot of rings on my finger,” Rae later said on The View. “I wear jewelry, you know?)

Diame’s most notable mention in the press dates back to 2012, when the Washington Post described the then-29-year-old student as her “boyfriend,” noting that he made a brief appearance in episode 7 of Insecure. Rae has, on the other hand, shared why she doesn’t discuss her personal life on numerous occasions. “I get so much feedback about everything,” she told Marie Claire, for one, in 2018. “The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with.”