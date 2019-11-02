Too often, previously revered sitcoms such as Sex and the City and Friends fail to pass closer inspection, relying on gags that don’t hold up in 2019. However, there are a few prior pop culture phenomena that weather the test of time, namely: Rachel Green’s beauty looks. Her signature shag by Chris McMillan, which Jennifer Aniston allegedly despised for its notoriously finicky nature, calling it the “ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” popped up in salons across the country at the time, but Aniston’s influence goes far beyond “The Rachel.”
With a renewed obsession of all things ‘90s regarding everything from our sartorial choices—someone notably bid $334k for Kurt Cobain’s used cardigan—to our social media (Jen literally broke the internet when she created an Instagram account earlier this month), it’s safe to say Y2K beauty is back. And though Aniston is perhaps best known for her buttery blonde highlights and glowing SoCal tan, particularly when shrouded in mid-aughts tabloid gossip during her split from Brad Pitt, Rachel Green’s understated beauty looks are perfect for fall. From her moody matte makeup while working at Central Perk to her sleek layers during her Bloomingdales and Ralph Lauren eras, there’s plenty of inspiration to draw on. Take a look back at Jennifer Aniston’s best Friends beauty moments, here.