Too often, previously revered sitcoms such as Sex and the City and Friends fail to pass closer inspection, relying on gags that don’t hold up in 2019. However, there are a few prior pop culture phenomena that weather the test of time, namely: Rachel Green’s beauty looks. Her signature shag by Chris McMillan, which Jennifer Aniston allegedly despised for its notoriously finicky nature, calling it the “ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” popped up in salons across the country at the time, but Aniston’s influence goes far beyond “The Rachel.”

With a renewed obsession of all things ‘90s regarding everything from our sartorial choices—someone notably bid $334k for Kurt Cobain’s used cardigan—to our social media (Jen literally broke the internet when she created an Instagram account earlier this month), it’s safe to say Y2K beauty is back. And though Aniston is perhaps best known for her buttery blonde highlights and glowing SoCal tan, particularly when shrouded in mid-aughts tabloid gossip during her split from Brad Pitt, Rachel Green’s understated beauty looks are perfect for fall. From her moody matte makeup while working at Central Perk to her sleek layers during her Bloomingdales and Ralph Lauren eras, there’s plenty of inspiration to draw on. Take a look back at Jennifer Aniston’s best Friends beauty moments, here.

1 Getty Images Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer are shown in a scene from Friends. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2 Getty Images Winona Ryder and Jennifer Aniston in Friends in the Episode “The One With Rachel’s Big Kiss,” 2001. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

3 Getty Images Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston in Friends year VI, 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images and NBC.

4 Getty Images Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow in Friends, 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

5 NBC Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Episode 23 of Friends, “The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 1.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images

6 NBC Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jana Marie Hupp as Mindy, Mitchell Whitfield as Barry Farber in Episode 24 of Friends, “The One with Barry and Mindy’s Wedding.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

7 NBC Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller in Episode 12 of Friends, “The One After the Superbowl: Part 2.“ Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

8 NBC David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Episode 7 of Friends, “The One Where Ross Finds Out.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

9 NBC Billy Crystal as Tim, Robin Williams as Thomas, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani in Episode 24 of Friends, “The One with the Ultimate Fighting Champion.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

10 NBC Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in Episode 1 of Friends, “The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

11 NBC Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in Episode 23 of Friends, “The One Where Rachel Has A Baby: Part 1.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

12 NBC Bruce Willis as Paul Stevens, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Episode 22 of Friends, “The One Where Paul’s The Man.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

13 NBC Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Episode 12 of Friends, “The One with All the Jealousy.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

14 NBC Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in Episode 6 of Friends, “The One with the Football.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

15 NBC Michele Maika as Kiki, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Marissa Ribisi as Betsy in Episode 6 of Friends, “The One with the Flashback.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

16 NBC Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Marlo Thomas as Sandra Green in Episode 11 of Friends, “The One with the Lesbian Wedding.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

17 NBC Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Episode 24 of Friends, “The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 2.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images

18 Warner Bros. (Photo by NBC, Inc./Online USA) Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in Friends (1999-2000 season, “The One With Rachel's Sister”).

19 (Photo by NBC/Newsmakers) Jennifer Aniston and Eddie Cahill act in a scene from Friends season 7, "The One With Rachel’s Assistant".

20 Photo by Warner Bros. Television Aniston and Cahill as Tag in a scene from the episode, "The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs."

21 Photo by Warner Bros. Television Lisa Kudrow, Aniston, and Kristin Davis as Erin, in the episode episode "The One With Ross's Library Book."

22 Photo by NBC/Newsmakers Lisa Kudrow (as Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel) and Courteney Cox (as Monica) act in a scene from "Friends" season 7, "The One With The Nap Partners.”