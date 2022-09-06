Jennifer Lawrence Named Her Baby After a Legendary Artist

Jennifer Lawrence has always done press on her own terms. Case in point: She waited seven months to share any details about her baby with the art gallerist Cooke Maroney. Now, on the occasion of Vogue’s October issue, we at long last know her son’s name—and to those who run in Maroney’s circle, his namesake is unmistakable. In a nod to the legendary postwar artist Cy Twombly (who is among Maroney’s favorites), the couple decided to name their child Cy.

Lawrence then got especially candid about her path to motherhood, starting with the fact that she got pregnant in her early twenties and fully planned to get an abortion. Then, she had the first of two miscarriages. The second, which happened when she was filming Don’t Look Up, resulted in a Dilation and Curettage (or D&C, a removal of tissue from one’s uterus). Now that she’s a mom, the idea that anyone 18 and under going through something similar is especially inconceivable.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant,” Lawrence recalled. “Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” Between reproductive rights and gun control, the actor feels compelled to speak out about politics more than ever. “I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore,” she continued. “You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

For Lawrence, discussing all this isn’t easy. “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” she said. “Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad.” She’s grateful her friends gave her a heads up that it may take time to adore her firstborn. “I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?”

It took just one day for Lawrence to realize that actually, she was capable of loving him even more than her feline. “I felt like my whole life had started over—like, Now is day one of my life,” she continued. “I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss.” So the next time you hear someone cooing over an infant, keep an eye out: You just might be in the presence of JLaw.