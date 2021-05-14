Jennifer Lawrence Has Secretly Infiltrated the L.A. Podcast Community

It was not long ago that any conversation revolving around Jennifer Lawrence was underscored by the question of her “relatability” and if a celebrity could or should be defined that way. Well, in a move that one really would actually have to describe as relatable, Lawrence has revealed that she was just as shocked by the latest A-list celebrity breakup and rebound as the rest of us.

Appearing as a secret guest on a podcast called The Bitch Bible, which is hosted by Jackie Schimmel, Lawrence was audibly shaken by the “breaking news” of Bennifer getting back together not too long after it was announced that Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez had called it quits.

“Breaking, breaking, breaking, breaking fucking news,” she shouted, interrupting Schimmel mid-sentence. “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are on vacation with each other right now. Clicking link in bio!”

When asked by Schimmel if her source was reputable, Lawrence concurred. “They’re in Montana,” she explained.

It shouldn’t be too shocking to discover that Lawrence reads tabloids or celebrity news. She is, after all, a noted fan of reality television shows like The Bachelor and The Real Housewives franchise. Her appearance on the podcast does, however, beg the question of how she even became friends with the host in the first place.

Last fall, Lawrence also appeared on a podcast called Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan. It turns out, she showed up as a guest because she was the podcast’s biggest fan. She struck up a friendship with the host, and in turn, appeared with McMahan on Schimmel’s podcast this week.

Though, the guest spot was kept under wraps in a tongue-in-cheek way. In the official episode title she’s identified as “Jennifer Aniston,” while in the episode she’s identified as “field producer Jennifer Garner” (the joke started before the host found out about the Bennifer news).

The Oscar-winning actress has been living out of the spotlight for a while. She hasn’t starred in a movie in a couple of years, though she does have a film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet coming out later this fall. Instead, it seems that she’s been filling up her free time by listening to podcasts and becoming friends with the hosts.

But really, who should be so surprised that Lawrence has the ability to go from fan to friend? She’s also made it a point in the past to discuss her fandom of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which did put the actress in a position to become friends with the stars of the show, even going on to appear on an episode in 2019.