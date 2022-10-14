Jennifer Lopez traded in her white dress for a black one on Thursday night when she and new husband, Ben Affleck, stepped out for the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 runway show, their first event together since tying the knot over the summer.

The newlyweds matched in all black, with Lopez pulling a look from Lauren’s fall 2022 show, a long-sleeve, pinstripe wrap dress, which she paired with black pumps, a black clutch, a wide-brimmed fedora, and a pair of necklaces. Affleck, meanwhile kept things equally monochrome in an all black suit featuring a wool jacket and tie. Technically, the show comes following JR Ridinger’s Celebration Of Life in Miami last week, which the couple did attend together, but they didn’t walk the step-and-repeat at the event like they did on Thursday night.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Their support of Lauren makes sense, as Lopez has proven to be a big fan of the designer and recently worked with him to design three wedding dresses for her nuptials in Georgia. Her ceremony dress alone featured a train worked on by 30 artisans, created with hand-embroidered micro-pleats of silk tulle, Swarovski crystals, and pearls. She later changed into a sleeker design featuring a large keyhole cutout on the bodice, covered in Swarovski crystals, and then a final look draped in thousands of strings of pearls, an effect that reportedly took those 30 artisans 700 hours to complete. Of course, Affleck and the couple’s collective five children were also outfitted by Lauren for the event, making the affair a true Lauren wedding, and solidifying the designer’s significance in the couple’s relationship.