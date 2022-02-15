Jennifer Lopez Is “All About” Her PDA With Ben Affleck

Former fiancés Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn’t be more in-your-face about the fact that they’ve rekindled their flame nearly two decades after the era of “Bennifer.” And according to Lopez, the reason why is much simpler than a publicity stunt: She simply loves herself some good ole PDA.

“I love public displays of romance,” the 52-year-old actor-slash-singer said while discussing her new film Marry Me with the radio station Heart FM. “I don’t know if I would love a proposal, I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people. But I have no problem with PDA, like people say, I actually, I’m all about it!” After a laugh, she added a caveat: “If you really feel it.”

To Lopez, “it's always nice when it's just making it about you and the person you want to be with.” That goes for private moments, too. “Those are those times when it’s not about, like, the big public thing,” she continued. “It’s just about two people connecting, going away, taking walks, being somewhere, for me, being in the public eye, being somewhere where there’s not going to be a lot of cameras, where we can kind of trick the paparazzi and just have a quiet beautiful moment together. Where we just get to be regular people and talk about life and be together and enjoy each other’s company, that to me is very romantic.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 Met Gala celebrating “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on September 13, 2021. ( Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21 via Getty Images

Lopez recently told Rolling Stone that she’s “trying not to say too much” about being “really happy” with Affleck, and characterized the duo as “so protective” of the “beautiful thing” that is their relationship in an interview with the New York Times. Not that you would be able to tell from her repeated gushing about the 49-year-old actor throughout the Marry Me press tour. She even told People that she wants to “grow old” with Affleck.

To be fair, in comparison to their last relationship, Lopez and Affleck are indeed showing a bit of restraint. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled,” she also told People. “[This time] we both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.” Still, don’t expect them to stop smooching in public anytime soon.