While the A-List couple has insisted they want to keep their relationship more closed off from the public on this go-around, every time Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit a red carpet together, they seemingly can’t keep their hands of each other. At the premiere for Lopez’s new romcom, Marry Me, on Tuesday night, the pair was no different, showing off their love as they got up close and personal for the camera.

In fact, when they stood side by side, Affleck in a gray suit and long black overcoat and Lopez in a white lace dress, they almost looked like a bride and groom. It’s fitting, considering the name of the movie they were celebrating, and it also seems to have been done on purpose. For the premiere, Lopez opted to wear an actual wedding dress, a short-hemmed, long-sleeved piece from Giambattista Valli’s “Love” collection, the house’s first ever bridal capsule. Lopez accessorized the dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and a floral, gold clutch, looking every bit like a modern bride.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Lopez swapped out her mini dress for a gown to perform her new song “Marry Me” with her costar, Maluma. The singer opted for a Elie Saab spring/summer 2022 fringe dress with a large keyhole cutout on the chest, allowing her to give that JLo body she’s known for and providing quite the departure from her original look.

Most likely, Lopez picked the premiere dress to embrace the theme of her movie for the red carpet, but Bennifer fans could also read into the moment as a sign of what’s to come for the couple. In a recent interview, Lopez did hint that she wants to grow old with Affleck, so who knows what’s next for these two.

Courtesy of Giambattista Valli