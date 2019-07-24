From Demure to Daring: Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Style Has Come A Long Way

Whether she’s winning hearts in a rom-com or singing about being “Jenny from the Block,” Jennifer Lopez has always had a penchant for putting on the glitz. Since the famous plunging chiffon Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, J-Lo’s name has become synonymous with daring, curve-baring looks. But it’s easy to forget that it wasn’t always so—Lopez once favored more demure designs, albeit always those with a shimmer, which is why she often gravitates to Zuhair Murad’s dramatic pieces. Nearly 20 years later, and Lopez still manages to shine on every red carpet she walks on, so as we wait for her to deliver another stunning look, take a look back on some of Lopez’s highlights over the past 20+ years.

2021: The Tender Bar Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lopez posed with boyfriend Ben Affleck in a plunging blue Elie Saab gown at the premiere of his movie, The Tender Bar.

2021: The Last Duel Premiere Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez showed off her abs in a glittering copper Hervé Leger two piece set at the premiere of Affleck’s The Last Duel.

2021: Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Ralph Lauren, Lopez attended the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.

2021: Venice International Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez posed with Affleck in a low-cut Georges Hobeika crepe satiné gown at the red carpet for The Last Duel at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

2021: 59th Presidential Inauguration JONATHAN ERNST/AFP/Getty Images Wearing an all-white Chanel ensemble, complete with sequined wide-leg pants and a pirate blouse, Lopez performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black column dress with a large bow in the back, Lopez posed with her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2020: Critics' Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lopez looked like a full glass of champagne in this backless George Hobeika gown at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Looking like the best Christmas under the tree in this green, gold, and white Valentino Couture gown, Lopez posed with Rodriguez at the 2020 Golden Globes.

2019: Hustlers Premiere George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez stunned in this deconstructed yellow Maison Yeya dress with a very fitting money clutch at the premiere of Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival.

2019: Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lopez dripped in diamonds in this Versace dress with a matching headpiece for the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.

2019: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck Tom Ford dress, Lopez almost looked like an Oscar trophy herself at the 2019 ceremony.

2019: Grammy Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Lopez nabbed this couture Ralph & Russo gown straight off the runway for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

2018: Second Act Premiere Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images Wearing this bright and voluminous Giambattista Valli gown, Lopez attended the premiere of her movie Second Act.

2018: MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lopez wore a classic, one-shoulder metal mesh Versace dress to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

2018: Met Gala Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a jewel and feather encrusted cutout Balmain dress, Lopez attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala.

2017: Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez looked angelic in this blue Valentino gown at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala.

2017: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Ralph & Russo's spring 2017 dress with a high slit and tulle neckpiece, Lopez attended the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

2016: Golden Globe Awards picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Lopez shined in this Giamattista Valli haute couture caped gown at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards.

2015: Tony Awards Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez really amped up the glam in this deep blue, embellished Valentino couture gown at the 2015 Tony Awards.

2015: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a beautifully intricate Atelier Versace gown, Lopez attended the 2015 Met Gala.

2015: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez brought the drama in this nude, low-cut Elie Saab gown for the 87th annual Academy Awards.

2015: Golden Globes Jason Merritt/Getty Images Wearing this caped Zuhair Murad fitted dress, Lopez attended the 2015 Golden Globes.

2014: Billboard Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lopez proved she loves a good cape moment in this belted Donna Karan bodysuit at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

2014: Video Music Awards PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images This cutout, high slit Charbel Zoe dress is quintessential Lopez.

2013: Grammy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The simplicity of this one-shoulder Anthony Vaccarello dress means all the attention was on Lopez’s leg at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

2013: Golden Globes picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Lopez attended the 2013 Golden Globes with her then boyfriend, Casper Smart, wearing this sheer lace Zuhair Murad gown.

2012: Academy Awards Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The lines of this sparkling Zuhair Murad gown accentuate Lopez’s figure beautifully.

2011: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lopez opted for a more feminine Gucci dress with a floral shoulder piece for the 2011 Met Gala.

2011: Golden Globes Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The caplet on top of Lopez’s Zuhair Murad spring 2011 gown brings the right amount of sparkle to her Golden Globes look.

2010: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lopez stunned in this structural Armani Privé dress at the 2010 Academy Awards.

2009: Golden Globes Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lopez looked statuesque in this gold, low-cut Marchesa gown at the 66th annual Golden Globes.

2007: Academy Awards J.Emilio Flores/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This empire-waisted Marchesa was a bit of a departure for Lopez, but of course, she pulled it of beautifully.

2004: Golden Globes Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The yellow of this Michael Kors dress paired well with Lopez sun-kissed skin at the 61st annual Golden Globe Awards.

2003: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez has many iconic looks from over the years, but this pale green Valentino dress will always top the list.

2002: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lopez paired this corseted pink Versace dress with some bouncy curls for the 2002 Academy Awards.

2001: Academy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Lopez looked gorgeous in this gray Chanel ballgown at the 2001 Academy Awards.

2000: MTV Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images This all-white look made up of a Sean John crop top and jeans and a white bandana around her head is one of Lopez’s most iconic to date.

2000: Grammy Awards Sam Levi/WireImage/Getty Images They say this Versace dress launched Google Images when Lopez wore it to the Grammys in 2000, and we can see why.

1999: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lopez looks like a real princess in this strapless black ballgown at the 1999 Academy Awards.

1998: Grammy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Lopez opted for this blue knitted halter dress with a matching cardigan for her first-ever Grammy Awards in 1998.