From Demure to Daring: Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Style Has Come A Long Way

Whether she’s winning hearts in a rom-com or singing about being “Jenny from the Block,” Jennifer Lopez has always had a penchant for putting on the glitz. Since the famous plunging chiffon Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, J-Lo’s name has become synonymous with daring, curve-baring looks. But it’s easy to forget that it wasn’t always so—Lopez once favored more demure designs, albeit always those with a shimmer, which is why she often gravitates to Zuhair Murad’s dramatic pieces. Nearly 20 years later, and Lopez still manages to shine on every red carpet she walks on, so as we wait for her to deliver another stunning look, take a look back on some of Lopez’s highlights over the past 20+ years.
2021:
The Tender Bar Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Lopez posed with boyfriend Ben Affleck in a plunging blue Elie Saab gown at the premiere of his movie,
The Tender Bar.
2021:
The Last Duel Premiere Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lopez showed off her abs in a glittering copper Hervé Leger two piece set at the premiere of Affleck’s
The Last Duel. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Ralph Lauren, Lopez attended the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.
2021: Venice International Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Lopez posed with Affleck in a low-cut Georges Hobeika
crepe satiné gown at the red carpet for The Last Duel at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.
2021: 59th Presidential Inauguration
JONATHAN ERNST/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing an all-white Chanel ensemble, complete with sequined wide-leg pants and a pirate blouse, Lopez performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing a black column dress with a large bow in the back, Lopez posed with her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
2020: Critics' Choice Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Lopez looked like a full glass of champagne in this backless George Hobeika gown at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
2020: Golden Globe Awards
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Looking like the best Christmas under the tree in this green, gold, and white Valentino Couture gown, Lopez posed with Rodriguez at the 2020 Golden Globes.
George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lopez stunned in this deconstructed yellow Maison Yeya dress with a very fitting money clutch at the premiere of
Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Lopez dripped in diamonds in this Versace dress with a matching headpiece for the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck Tom Ford dress, Lopez almost looked like an Oscar trophy herself at the 2019 ceremony.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Lopez nabbed this couture Ralph & Russo gown straight off the runway for the 2019 Grammy Awards.
2018:
Second Act Premiere Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images
Wearing this bright and voluminous Giambattista Valli gown, Lopez attended the premiere of her movie
Second Act.
2018: MTV Video Music Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Lopez wore a classic, one-shoulder metal mesh Versace dress to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing a jewel and feather encrusted cutout Balmain dress, Lopez attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lopez looked angelic in this blue Valentino gown at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing a Ralph & Russo's spring 2017 dress with a high slit and tulle neckpiece, Lopez attended the 59th annual Grammy Awards.
2016: Golden Globe Awards
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Lopez shined in this Giamattista Valli haute couture caped gown at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lopez really amped up the glam in this deep blue, embellished Valentino couture gown at the 2015 Tony Awards.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing a beautifully intricate Atelier Versace gown, Lopez attended the 2015 Met Gala.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Lopez brought the drama in this nude, low-cut Elie Saab gown for the 87th annual Academy Awards.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Wearing this caped Zuhair Murad fitted dress, Lopez attended the 2015 Golden Globes.
2014: Billboard Music Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Lopez proved she loves a good cape moment in this belted Donna Karan bodysuit at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
This cutout, high slit Charbel Zoe dress is quintessential Lopez.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The simplicity of this one-shoulder Anthony Vaccarello dress means all the attention was on Lopez’s leg at the 2013 Grammy Awards.
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Lopez attended the 2013 Golden Globes with her then boyfriend, Casper Smart, wearing this sheer lace Zuhair Murad gown.
Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The lines of this sparkling Zuhair Murad gown accentuate Lopez’s figure beautifully.
Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Lopez opted for a more feminine Gucci dress with a floral shoulder piece for the 2011 Met Gala.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The caplet on top of Lopez’s Zuhair Murad spring 2011 gown brings the right amount of sparkle to her Golden Globes look.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Lopez stunned in this structural Armani Privé dress at the 2010 Academy Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Lopez looked statuesque in this gold, low-cut Marchesa gown at the 66th annual Golden Globes.
J.Emilio Flores/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
This empire-waisted Marchesa was a bit of a departure for Lopez, but of course, she pulled it of beautifully.
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The yellow of this Michael Kors dress paired well with Lopez sun-kissed skin at the 61st annual Golden Globe Awards.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Lopez has many iconic looks from over the years, but this pale green Valentino dress will always top the list.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Lopez paired this corseted pink Versace dress with some bouncy curls for the 2002 Academy Awards.
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Lopez looked gorgeous in this gray Chanel ballgown at the 2001 Academy Awards.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
This all-white look made up of a Sean John crop top and jeans and a white bandana around her head is one of Lopez’s most iconic to date.
Sam Levi/WireImage/Getty Images
They say this Versace dress launched Google Images when Lopez wore it to the Grammys in 2000, and we can see why.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Lopez looks like a real princess in this strapless black ballgown at the 1999 Academy Awards.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Lopez opted for this blue knitted halter dress with a matching cardigan for her first-ever Grammy Awards in 1998.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
Jennifer glowed in this gorgeous Badgley Mischka dress at the 1997 Academy Awards.