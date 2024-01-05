There’s a new power couple in Hollywood! Jeremy Allen White, 32, and Rosalía, 31, very much seem to be dating after sparking romance rumors late last year. While neither the Motomami nor the Chef Daddy have directly confirmed said gossip, they have been spotted getting rather cozy while out and about lately.

Rosalía, as you may recall, was last in a relationship with Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro. The pair shocked the public when they mutually called off their engagement in 2023. Shortly after, White and his wife of four years, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in September. They now share joint custody of their two daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3.

So far, the Brooklyn-born actor and the Spanish singer have yet to hit any major red carpets as a couple—they’ve kept things to cigarette breaks and farmer’s markets for now. Regardless, here’s a complete timeline of Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía’s relationship, below.

January 2024

New year, new relationship! White and Rosalía ushered in 2024 in style when they were seen together on January 3rd. They pair stepped out in New York City wearing matching all black outfits—White in a bomber jacket and beanie and Rosalía with a mini skirt, tights, and button down.

December 2023

White and Rosalía started out December with a bang. The pair were spotted on the first day of the month holding hands in Los Angeles. About two weeks later, the couple were again seen smoking cigarettes in between hugs and bouts of PDA.

November 2023

After a relatively quiet month, the two love birds caught up during a smoke break in West Hollywood. In the photos published by TMZ, the pair are pictured wearing matching white sneakers with their legs intertwined.

Just after the pictures surfaced, a report in Us Weekly confirmed that the pair are in fact dating. “Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” a source said. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

October 2023

Whispers of a relationship between White and Rosalía began on celebrity gossip mill Deux Moi. According to the platform, the pair were spotted out on the town in Los Angeles where they attended a screening of the 1998 cult classic Wild Things.

The rumors proved to be true just a couple weeks later after the couple were spotted shopping for flowers at a farmer’s market in images obtained by Daily Mail. The actor, who gifted the singer “craspedia flowers, eucalyptus, and magnolia leaves” per the outlet, wore a green sweater, baseball hat, and cargo pants.