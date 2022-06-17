Over the past few months, Julia Fox has proven to be a delight of a celebrity, one who knows exactly what her audience wants from her and delivers accordingly. Mostly, it seems to come naturally to Fox, this is how she would act whether paparazzi were following her around or not, but she also seems to have fun with it and doesn’t take herself too seriously, something that can’t be said for a lot of celebrities today.

Case in point, Thursday night, Fox attended the premiere of her best friend, Richie Shazam’s short film at the Tribeca Film Festival, a project made with Converse to celebrate Pride. It seems Fox was running late ahead of the event. So, she did what any New Yorker in a rush would do and she hopped on a Citi Bike. Fox shared the moment to her story, in full glam and a full leather outfit, riding through the streets of NYC on a bike. “I’m a ‘by any means necessary’ type of b*tch” she wrote on the video.

Instagram/@juliafox

Assumedly, most celebs wouldn’t be caught dead on a Citi Bike. They would prefer to begrudgingly wait in traffic in their multi-car security fleet than risk messing up their makeup while cruising through the bike lanes. But Fox had a place to be, any means necessary.

And she got there, seemingly in time to walk the red carpet with Shazam and interview her ahead of the premiere. The two posed together on the red carpet at the event, Shazam in Loewe spring 2022, Fox in a 3D-printed top from Brazilian-based high fashion technology brand Artemisi. She paired the top with an extra-mini black leather skirt and thigh-high leather boots, a moto jacket on top to finish the look. Per usual with Fox, the makeup was unique, created by liner that started at the outer corner of each eye and rounded her brow bones, mimicking the ultra-thin brows of our past as her real brows are currently bleached.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In all, it seems like Fox would likely call it a successful night. She got to show off a fun, quintessentially Fox look, support her best friend, and had the added pleasure of a bike ride through the city. Plus, she got some content out of it, which is always a good thing in her world of celebrity.