Julia Roberts offered a rare glimpse into her personal life in honor of her husband, Danny Moder, turning 55. On Wednesday, the Academy Award winner took to Instagram to share a sweet message on Moder’s special day. “Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world,” Roberts captioned an adorable PDA selfie in which she is looking up towards Moder who is resting his hands on her shoulder.

Moder, a cinematographer, and Roberts first met on the set of The Mexican in 2001—Roberts was starring opposite Brad Pitt while Moder was working as cameraman. The couple officially tied the knot a year later with a surprise ceremony and went on to welcome three children—twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 19, and son, Henry, 16. Both had been previously married prior to their relationship—Roberts tied the knot with country singer Lyle Lovett in 1993 while Moder was married to celebrity makeup artist Vera Steimberg.

Despite their low key profile, Roberts has been open about her relationship lately, calling Moder her “person” in a recent interview. “He's just a really...he's just my favorite human,” the actress told CBS. “He's so smart and kind and dynamic in the way that he looks at the world and admires people. He's just so strong and loving.”

Roberts last shared a look at her relationship back in July in honor of her and Moder’s 21st wedding anniversary. The actress posted a snap of her sharing a kiss with her Emmy-nominated husband with the caption “21 #truelove #heckyeah #hereonout.”

During an appearance on the Today show in December, Roberts discussed the impact Moder has had on her career and within her family.

“It all starts with Danny Moder,” said, adding that he is “our person and in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship” in her family. “For me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him.”

“And it’s not, like, giving it all away to him,” Roberts added. “It’s just that for me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him.”